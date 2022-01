Survey is for full-time residents only and must be completed by Jan. 14. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – In an effort to better to improve the quality of life for our residents, the city of Gulf Shores is conducting a Resident Satisfaction Survey to give residents an opportunity to provide their input on what we the city is doing well, what needs improving, and which initiatives should be prioritized in future planning.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 19 DAYS AGO