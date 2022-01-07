ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khaby Lame’s most viewed TikToks of 2021

Cover picture for the articleKhaby Lame became one of TikTok’s biggest viral sensations in the past year, dominating the app with his popular comedy content. Here are his most viewed videos of 2021. Within the space of a year, Italy-based content creator Khabane Lame became one of the most popular TikTokers on the entire platform,...

dexerto.com

YouTuber Elle Darby deletes Twitter after racist tweets resurface

Popular YouTuber Elle Darby has deleted her Twitter account after a slew of racist tweets from the influencer were uncovered and shared online. 26-year-old Elle Darby is a fairly popular influencer, boasting over 600k subscribers on YouTube and 757k Instagram followers. Darby is best known for her YouTube vlogs, which...
Charli D'amelio
Addison Rae
Black America Web

Viral Videos: A List Of 2021’s Most Popular TikTok Trends

More people gravitated to TikTok this year, making it the most visited website over Google. This year brought some of the social media platform’s biggest and outrageous trends. We rounded up a list of the most popular TikTok trends of 2021. Whether TikTok users were complaining about their work...
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Funny Guy Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

During the day he works in Human Resources but at night it's all about making people laugh. In a way, it seems like a huge contradiction. Working in HR where you hold employees to a high standard of professionalism and political correctness. Then try your hand at stand-up comedy. This is what David Steves, @cgmcomedy on TikTok, had to say about doing comedy,
nashvillegab.com

How TikTok Make Your Music Go Viral On TikTok?

Since its launch, TikTok has been a dedicated app to create short-form videos. The real reason that TikTok is so successful today is that it provides a massive opportunity for users to create hyper-personalized content. The immense power of TikTok has turned it into an essential marketing tool for every sector. When it comes to the music marketing landscape, it presents whole new opportunities to promote music. The power of TikTok is that it helps to promote the song uniquely and make it pop up on the platform. More notably, many music channels are directly setting up their playlist and enabling them in the right way. To expand the reach of your music, buy TikTok fans. Moreover, getting more fans to interest the users to listen to your music and increase the engagement rate. Let’s dive into this article to explore the strategies to promote and make your music viral on the platform.
defpen

TikTok Surpasses Google As Most Visited Site Of 2021

There is a new king in the world social media. Storage software company Cloudflare has reported that TikTok dethroned Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as the most popular social media platform of 2021. Furthermore, Cloudflare reports that TikTok gained the top spot as the most visited site of the year as well.
dexerto.com

What does ‘abow’ mean on TikTok? Mystery phrase explained

The term ‘abow’ has been making its way through TikTok lately, and users are confused as to what exactly it means. Here’s everything we know about the viral term. Dances, songs, and unique talents are among the various ways that you can go viral on TikTok. Recently, we’ve seen anything from dancers in skeleton costumes and a cowgirl hat to TikToker ElyseMyers, who went viral for her unique storytelling.
TechCrunch

Twitter wants you to retweet with TikTok-like reaction videos

To that end, Twitter is rolling out a new test feature that invites people to post video reactions to tweets instead of quote-tweeting the old-fashioned way. It’s a very un-Twitterlike choice, but the company has been actively experimenting with new products for a while now, including the now-retired disappearing tweets known as Fleets, may they rest in peace.
dexerto.com

Charli D’Amelio is getting bullied for how she eats Takis

Viral TikToker Charli D’Amelio is being mocked for how she eats Takis chips after posting a promotional video of her trying them in different flavors of sauces. Once creators reach a certain level of popularity, big brands generally reach out to them for brand deals. This could include a quick video on TikTok or a post on one of the many social media platforms.
dexerto.com

Richest TikTokers: Highest-earning TikTok stars in 2021

The latest TikTok rich list of 2021 has been released and, while there are some very familiar names on there, you’ll be gobsmacked by just how much the likes of Charli D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, Addison Rae and more are reportedly earning. TikTok has become one of the biggest...
92.9 THE LAKE

Old Man Makes The Ugliest Food Ever On YouTube

I recently stumbled upon a YouTube channel of an old man cooking the most unappealing food, yet he gets crazy views. So I was curious and did a deep dive into his videos. The star of the channel is Tom Willett He was born in 1938 in Chennault, Kentucky. Willet has been everything from a country singer, comedy writer, actor, and now Youtube star. According to Willett, he's had "over 800 jobs in front of the camera", mostly uncredited and non-speaking roles. His most notable acting performances were on the NBC series Dear John, but he's also played small roles on Happy Days and The Drew Carey Show.
naturallycurly.com

The BEST Curly Hair Bloggers on the Internet

Let’s give a big drumroll to the beauties who served, slayed, and brought the heat to our phone screens this year! Blogging is no easy feat and in our bustling age of hair tutorials, social media, and #sponsoredads, finding naturalistas who bring authenticity to their content is key to moving the needle in our community. We’ve seen a big evolution of how bloggers are sharing and creating content as the world of natural hair has grown in products, brands, and visibility. Long gone are the days of simply writing a post and promoting your website, the modern blogger has content on the most popular social channels, a website, brand deals, videos, and more. It’s a career and lifestyle that isn’t for the faint of heart, but these ladies make it look easy and keep us clicking with enviable content that is consistent, engaging, fun, and educational.
