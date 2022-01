JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Eve is a 2-year-old black Labrador retriever mix that came in as a stray. She is a sweet girl who is looking for a forever home. It looks like life has been tough for her and it’s hoped she has a new life in the new year.

