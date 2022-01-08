ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

What Happened To Canadian Pacific Air Lines’ Boeing 747-200s?

By Jake Hardiman
simpleflying.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver-headquartered carrier Canadian Pacific Air Lines enjoyed 45 years of 20th-century operations, spanning from 1942 to 1987. In the latter part of this period, beginning in 1968, it operated under the more concise name of CP Air. It was also during this era that it flew four examples of the Boeing...

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Why Doesn’t The Boeing 787 Have Winglets?

Last year marked 10 years since the Boeing 787 ‘Dreamliner’ family entered service with Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA). The next-generation widebody is known for being one of the most modern and efficient aircraft in the long-haul market. However, it can achieve its efficiency without the use of winglets. But why doesn’t it have them?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

1930s Connector: The Story Of Trans-Canada Air Lines

Canada is well represented on the world stage in the airline industry. Indeed, its national flag carrier Air Canada was one of the founding members of the Star Alliance back in 1997. However, it didn’t always operate under this name. Let’s take a look back in history to establish the story of its predecessor, which went by the name of Trans-Canada Air Lines.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 747#Air China#Cp Air#Canadian Pacific#C Fcra#C Fcrb#Pia#Ap Bcm#Braniff
simpleflying.com

Vistara Has Carried 30M Passengers Since Launching 7 Years Ago

Just seven years after launching its first services, Vistara has grown to be a significant player in the Indian aviation market. To date, the airline has carried more than 30 million passengers and continues to take delivery of aircraft despite the current challenges. It heads into its eighth year with a fleet of 50 planes, and more new technology aircraft on the way.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Old Boeing 707 Set To Be Turned Into Restaurant

The Boeing 707 defined aviation history by being one of the key catalysts for the jet age. This era saw air travel become more affordable, while jet-powered aircraft offered airlines greater ranges and higher speeds. While the 707 no longer sees regular airline usage, there are still other ways to get onboard one, such as a rather quirky restaurant!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Thailand
Place
Vancouver, CA
simpleflying.com

Explained: What The Codes Mean Behind Airbus And Boeing Plane Names

Commercial aircraft names are something most aviation enthusiasts will be familiar with. Indeed, almost all of our readers will know the difference between an Airbus A350 and Airbus A380. It would be another safe statement to say that those same readers will know the difference between a Boeing 737-700 and 737-800. But what about the difference between a Boeing 737-824 and a 737-8CT? It’s all (or at least some) of these extra numbers (and letters) that we’ll attempt to decode in the following article.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Allegiant’s Aircraft Order: 737 MAX Vs. A220 Vs. A320neo

Speaking to investors on Thursday, Allegiant’s management laid out the details in their recent aircraft order campaign in which the Boeing 737 MAX came out victorious. The airline weighted the 737 MAX against the Airbus A220 and Airbus A320neo family of aircraft and weighed various factors. Ultimately, the MAX checked the most boxes for Allegiant, and coupled with its short-term delivery availability, the Allegiant team decided to go big on the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

What Does Delta Air Lines’ Summer Bahamas Network Look Like?

Delta Air Lines historically has operated flights to several destinations in the Bahamas. The island nation is known for offering warm-weather leisure options like swimming at the beach, diving or snorkeling, boating and boasts some popular resorts. This summer, Delta will also be returning to Marsh Harbour after a nearly three-year hiatus.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Condor Boeing 757-300 Makes Emergency Landing In Fuerteventura

Operating a flight from Lanzarote destined for Hamburg on January 7th, a Condor Boeing 757-300 was forced to make an emergency landing just 20 minutes into its flight. The aircraft diverted to Fuerteventura after loud popping noises were heard and sparks spotted coming from the aircraft’s engine. Incident details.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Looking Ahead: Hawaiian Airlines And The Boeing 787

For the last few years, one of the most hotly-awaited aircraft deliveries has been Hawaiian Airlines’ Boeing 787s. If all goes well, 2022 is expected to be the year that the airline takes on the type. Onboard, the aircraft is expected to be the next step in Hawaiian’s continued positioning as a premium leisure carrier. To learn more about how the airline thought about the aircraft in 2021 and how it expects its rollout, Simple Flying spoke with Brent Overbeek, SVP of Revenue Management and Network Planning at Hawaiian.
HAWAII STATE
executivetraveller.com

Photos: See inside the world’s first Airbus A220 private jet

There’s a booming and very lucrative business in transforming popular commercial jets from Airbus and Boeing into a luxury private ride. Some of the most extravagant are VIP versions of the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner, plus the mighty Boeing 747 jumbo and Airbus A380 superjumbo. If money...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Airlines Refuse To Fly Sunwing Party Passengers Back To Canada

The passengers from the infamous Sunwing party flight to Cancun before New Year’s Eve are having a hard time finding an airline willing to bring them back to Montreal. Air Canada says it has denied boarding to close to 20 people from the group thus far. Meanwhile, when they eventually find a way to return, the so-called influencers face fines of thousands of dollars and possible jail time.
LIFESTYLE
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
AFP

Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights

Pakistan's national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country's aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was decertified by the world's civil aviation authority in 2020 after one of its Airbus A-320s crashed while landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 passengers and crew. Flight 8303 damaged its engines when the pilots attempted to land without the undercarriage lowered, and crashed into a crowded neighbourhood while circling for a second attempt. The accident was attributed to pilot error as a result of the crew being out of action for months, having been grounded by the coronavirus epidemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy