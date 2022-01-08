Players share painful past in campaign to rid NHL of racism

Anti-vaccine podcaster Doug Kuzma, a QAnon follower who contracted COVID-19 after attending a large right-wing gathering last month, has died. Kuzma, 61, of Newport News, Virginia, became ill shortly after the three-day “ReAwaken America” event in Dallas, which featured former Trump national security adviser and felon Michael Flynn. Few people wore masks at the event. After several attendees became ill following the rally, some claimed without evidence that they had been secretly poisoned with anthrax.
