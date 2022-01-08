ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Players share painful past in campaign to rid NHL of racism

Akim Aliu recalled how no one knew what to expect when he and four NHL players...

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly looks to put his illegal hit and suspension behind him: ‘I was as shocked as anyone when it happened’

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
NHL
The Spun

Son Of Legendary NHL Player Was Almost Kidnapped

The son of former San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau was nearly kidnapped this week, the boy’s mother revealed on Twitter. Marleau’s wife Christina did not say where the incident happened, but shared on Twitter on Wednesday that her and Patrick’s son Brody was almost taken from the pool area of the hotel they were staying at. Fortunately, a family from Louisiana intervened.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Akim Aliu
#Racism
ESPN

Hockey Diversity Alliance unveils #TapeOutHate anti-racism campaign

The Hockey Diversity Alliance hopes an attention-grabbing video and a campaign involving hockey tape bolsters its mission to eradicate racism in the sport. The HDA, made up of current and former hockey players of color, has partnered with Budweiser Canada to launch "#TapeOutHate," a campaign that will feature rolls of hockey tape available for purchase with "racism has no place in hockey" written on the tape.
HOCKEY
hotnewhiphop.com

HuffingtonPost

NHL
Society
Hockey
Sports
blackchronicle.com

Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
theScore

'Life is precious': Hockey world mourns death of high school player

The hockey world has been left reeling in the wake of the death of a Connecticut high schooler who died while playing in a junior varsity game Thursday night. Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grader at St. Luke's School, fell to the ice during the contest against Brunswick School. A player on the opposing team was unable to stop and accidentally collided with him, according to Wajih AlBaroudi of CBS Sports.
HOCKEY
Frankfort Times

Andrew Jennings, investigative sports reporter, dies at 78

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Jennings, a groundbreaking investigative journalist who exposed the darker corners of the Olympic movement and soccer body FIFA, has died. He was 78. A post written Monday on his official Twitter account said Jennings died Saturday “after a brief, sudden illness.” No more details were given.
FIFA

