Harris Teeter will be closing earlier at most locations starting Jan. 10, 2022. The reduced hours will allow for additional cleaning and restocking. "We believe that closing early will allow associates to: process ExpressLane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves, ensure excellent closing to better prepare for the following day and make certain our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop," the company shared in an e-mail to e-VIC customers on Jan. 7.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO