PAWS Pet Of The Week: Webster

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Webster.

Webster is an energetic 9-month-old Shepard mix who loves playing in the yard, going for runs, and games of fetch.

Since he’s still a puppy, he will need his adopter to continue his obedience training so he can master his manners.

He will make a great companion for an active adopter and he loves getting his exercise.

Make an appointment at PAWSChicago.org for an in-person adoption to meet Webster.

The PAWS Chicago training center offers both virtual and in-person training with classes ranging from puppy manners to tricks, obedience, confidence building, and more. Learn more and sign up at PAWSChicago.org/training .

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homer News

Pet of the Week: Precious

Precious is quite the character. At 8.5-years-old, she’ll gladly ask for love when she’s ready, just the same as she’ll let you know when she’s over it. She sits back and watches a lot, and she likes to soak in her surroundings. Precious has lived with a cat before and could potentially do it again — it just depends on the cat. Give this gal a try and you’ll be thankful. She is full of personality and makes you laugh. She may not be a cat that always wants to snuggle, but she will happily spend time with you and be your buddy. Let’s find this gal a new home for the new year; she deserves it!
PETS
Register Citizen

Pet of the week: Raina

Every pet has a story, and while no one knows everything about Raina’s, her humans pals have learned a good amount. This 2-year-old has been healing from a neck injury at the Connecticut Humane Society for the past several months. She’s goofy, fun and cuddly, and is a blast to watch when she gets the zoomies. Once Raina has had plenty of exercise, she loves to lounge. She also bonds quickly to people and enjoys being with her favorite humans, rather than playing on her own. She’s even gone to a foster home and made friends with a donkey at a barn. Raina is currently working on training and calmly meeting other dogs, and luckily she’s very food motivated for her lessons. She’d be good with kids 12+ who have experience with large, excited dogs, may be okay with another pup, and wants to get exercise every day. Learn more at CThumane.org/adopt.
PETS
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Cooper

Copper is ready to settle into a new home and a comfy couch! He arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society a few months ago after a fire and needed treatment for heartworm. The 5-year-old pooch completed his treatment thanks to CHS’ staff medical team and is ready for a fresh start!
PETS
republictimes.net

Inky | Pet of the Week

Inky likes to make her humans work (just a little) for her affection. But it is well worth it! Once this beautiful girl warms up to you, she will be the light of your life! Come into Helping Strays to fall in love with her today!. Inky is about 2...
PETS
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Jersey

Jersey came to us via our Humane Investigation department. She is very shy, but she is making good progress. Jersey will do best in a home with another cat. Animal Friends is still open for adoption by appointment only, please email our Adoption team at AdoptionInfo@ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org to set up a time to visit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITN

Pet of the Week: Twinkle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet of the week is Twinkle. Twinkle is an 8-year-old Terrier mix. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says she is a little shy, but is very sweet. Volunteers say she loves people of all ages, loves to cuddle and be held.
GREENVILLE, NC
cwbradio.com

Pet of the Week: Lilly

Age: 6.5-Years-Old Breed: Short-Haired Muted Tortoiseshell. Meet Lilly, the CCHS Pet of the Week! Lilly is a short-haired Muted Tortoiseshell, which means that she has a soft pretty coat of gray and beige. Lilly is about 6 1/2 years old. She came to CCHS when her owner had to move to the nursing home.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

