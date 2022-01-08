CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Webster.

Webster is an energetic 9-month-old Shepard mix who loves playing in the yard, going for runs, and games of fetch.

Since he’s still a puppy, he will need his adopter to continue his obedience training so he can master his manners.

He will make a great companion for an active adopter and he loves getting his exercise.

Make an appointment at PAWSChicago.org for an in-person adoption to meet Webster.

The PAWS Chicago training center offers both virtual and in-person training with classes ranging from puppy manners to tricks, obedience, confidence building, and more. Learn more and sign up at PAWSChicago.org/training .