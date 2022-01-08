On3 RPM projects big day for Miami, USC, Georgia at All-American Bowl

Earnest Greene is the top prospect announcing his commitment at the All-American Bowl. (Jeremy Birmingham/On3)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Following the three commitments during Under Armour All-American Game, just a handful of the country’s top 2022 prospects have yet to publicly announce where they are going. Ten more are expected to announce starting at noon Saturday at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Each of the players set to announce rank among the top 300 nationally, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

And while none have given any public hints about where they will pledge to, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) has current projections for each of the 10.

RPM was released to the public last month. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, expert predictions, social sentiment, visits, and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

4-star OL Earnest Greene

Background: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 60

RPM Projection: 93.7% for Georgia

The Skinny: Entering All-American Bowl week, the RPM said that Georgia had a slim margin over Alabama for Earnest Greene. But things have changed after a week of information gathering at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Now Georgia is overwhelming favored to land Greene. There are seven expert predictions logged and all six are for UGA, including none that are lower than 55%.

4-star WR Kevin Coleman

Background: St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 71

RPM Projection: 93.8% Miami, 2.3% Florida State

The Skinny: Kevin Coleman has led a winding recruitment over the past year, but it appears Miami has all of the late momentum after entering the race a few weeks ago. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal recruited Coleman at Oregon and quickly pitched him on coming to Miami once he made the move. Florida State, USC and Oregon were all in it at one point, but the relationship with Cristobal appears to be paying off. Entering All-American Bowl week, the RPM was at 85.5% for Miami, but it looks even better now at 93.8%.

4-star EDGE Cyrus Moss

Background: Las Vegas (Nevada) Bishop Gorman

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 83

RPM Projection: 57.3% for Miami, 25.2% for Oregon, 13.9% for USC

The Skinny:

No prospect has had his recruitment shaken up by the coaching carousel more than Cyrus Moss. The four-star EDGE was down to a top three of Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon in late November. After Lincoln Riley moved from Oklahoma to USC and Mario Cristobal bolted Oregon for Miami, Moss’ list changed. He took a cross-country weekend trip where he saw both USC and Miami, and new Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has made a push as well. Heading into the All-American Bowl week, USC had a slight lead over Oregon and Miami in the RPM. But new intel from San Antonio has things trending heavily in Miami’s favor.

4-star WR C.J. Williams

Background: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 117

RPM Projection: 91.9% for USC

The Skinny: Even prior to Brian Kelly departing for LSU, C.J. Williams had his eye on USC. The Trojans’ previous staff under Clay Helton had recruited him, but the lack of established culture led him to commit to Notre Dame. When USC hired Lincoln Riley, that changed almost immediately. Williams visited the Trojans during the final weekend before the early signing period, and all signs point to him staying home. That thought was reenforced this week at the All-American Bowl and USC is now heavily favored to land Williams. There are seven expert predictions, and all of them are high for USC.

4-star DL Hero Kanu

Background: Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 125

RPM Projection: 98.1% Ohio State

The Skinny: A number of schools have been involved with Hero Kanu, but one has remained constant: Ohio State. The Buckeyes have received three visits since June, the most of any program recruiting him. Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Georgia and LSU have been in the mix, but OSU is the overwhelming favorite to add him on Jan. 8. That information seemingly verified with all the intel coming out of the All-American Bowl.

4-star S Davison Igbinosun

Background: Union, N.J.

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 193

RPM Projection: 98% for Ole Miss

The Skinny: Few things are sure in recruiting, but according to the RPM, Davison Igbinosun is headed to Ole Miss. The Rebels have a 98% chance to land him. Tennessee, Kentucky and Rutgers, where he was previously committed, have all made a run at him. But his visit earlier this fall and another trip this winter, where he posted these photos with Lane Kiffin, appear to have sealed the deal.

4-star S Larry Turner-Gooden

Background: Playa Del Ray (Calif.) Bishop Alemany

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 245

RPM Projection: 85.8% for Texas

The Skinny: Larry Turner-Gooden was committed to Arizona State from February until September, when he took an official visit to Penn State. A few days after that trip, he opened up his recruitment and drew interest from a number of programs. But Texas has been the one standout for some time now. The four-star safety also took official visits to Maryland and Colorado, but the RPM has the Longhorns as the heavy favorite to add to their top-five class. Turner-Gooden didn’t arrive for the All-American Bowl until Friday and all signs point toward the RPM being right on the money with its forecast.

4-star LB Daniel Martin

Background: Marietta, Ga.

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 258

RPM Projection: 93.9% for Vanderbilt

The Skinny: Daniel Martin has led a very quiet recruitment, and for that reason, it’s been hard to pin down where he might end up committing. Oregon, Florida State and Vanderbilt are his finalists, but it’s the Commodores who have the lead, according to the RPM and from further intel gathered this week at the All-American Bowl. Head coach Clark Lea has made it a point to upgrade Vandy’s talent and landing a prospect like Martin over the Seminoles and Ducks would be a huge statement.

4-star RB Rayshon Luke

Background: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 275

RPM Projection: 67.7% for Arizona, 30.7% for Louisville

The Skinny: Heading into All-American Bowl week, many observers pegged Louisville as the team to beat for Rayshon Luke. But after talking with Luke in person and reading the tealeaves, the recruiting insider predictions came flowing in for Arizona. The Wildcats seemed primed to add Luke and bolster their already fourth-best recruiting class in the Pac 12.

4-star RB Trevor Etienne

Background: Jennings, La.

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 290

RPM Prediction: 96.9% for Florida

The Skinny: The younger brother of former Clemson star Travis Etienne, four-star Trevor Etienne was largely expected to be a Tiger. But Florida has been in the race for a while now, and new head coach Billy Napier had made him a huge priority since taking over. The RPM lists the Gators as the overwhelming favorites and that number grew even larger this week at the All-American Bowl, and it would be a huge surprise to see him commit anywhere else at this point.