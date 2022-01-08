ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In South Shore

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0r1K_0dgIvS2N00

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in the South Shore neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said around 10:50 p.m., the victim, 18, was standing on the street on the 1700 block of East 72 nd Street when shots were fired. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

8 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least eight people were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. In the first shooting of the weekend, an 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in South Shore. Police said around 10:50 p.m., the victim was standing on the 1700 block of East 72nd Street when shots were fired. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the CFD in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. In another shooting, a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were shot while traveling in the Little Village neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said around 2:01...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man In Critical Condition Following Shooting In Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Logan Square neighborhood early Sunday morning. Police said around 2:15 a.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk on the 2700 block of North California when an occupant in a silver sedan fired shots. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting Leaves Driver In Critical Condition, Causes Multiple Crashes

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot while driving in Chicago’s Brainerd neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The incident also caused several car crashes. The 30-year-old was driving in the 1300 block of West 88th Street just after 2 p.m. when he was shot in the chest by an unknown person. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Arrested After Stealing Vehicle, Kidnapping In Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after taking a car with a teen and infant inside in the Belmont Cragin area early Sunday morning. Police said around 11 p.m., a woman walked into a retail store on the 4800 block of West Fullerton and left a 15-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy inside of her running 2008 black SUV.  An unknown Hispanic man jumped into the vehicle and fled with the two victims inside. The offender drove to Belden and LaPorte where he told the 15-year-old female to get out of the vehicle before fleeing with the 1-year-old.  The vehicle was observed by officers and followed to the 3700 block of West North Avenue where the offender was placed into custody. The 1-year-old victim was taken to Norwegian Hospital for observation and is listed in good condition. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Prosecutors: Damari Perry, 6, Was Being ‘Punished’ When He Died; Mother, 2 Siblings Charged In His Death

CHICAGO (CBS) — Prosecutors now say Damari Perry, the 6-year-old boy who was found dead in Gary, Indiana, this weekend, died because he was being “punished.” They say the child did something that angered the family. Prosecutors say the next day the 6-year-old was placed in a cold shower until he started vomiting and later died. Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry, his 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah Perry, and a juvenile sibling are all facing charges in his death. According to prosecutors, Damari did something on Dec. 29 that upset his mother. On Dec. 30 he was placed in that shower until he died. Then mom Jannie...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Two People Stabbed In Heart Of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people have been stabbed in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to authorities. Police said around 12:22 p.m., a man was stabbed on the 1300 block of West 24th Street. Initial reports say the victim was stabbed in the eye and was transported to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition. There are reports of a possible second stabbing victim. The male offender was described as wearing a red coat before fleeing the scene. No further information is available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Issues Alert Of Recent Armed Robberies In West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police warn of businesses and residents Sunday of multiple Robberies in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. The incidents occurred in the area of Damen and Devon where the victims include small stores, coffee shops, delivery drivers, and citizens. Victims were robbed with guns, replica guns, or mace. The robberies where citizens are the victims, they were lured to a residence by a female offender, according to police. In the retail robberies, two men would produce weapons or use mace before taking the victim’s property. Locations and times: 6100 block of North Damen at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 6100 block of...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

One Woman Dead After Crash On DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – One woman is dead following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Friday afternoon. Police said around 4:20 p.m., a 48-year-old woman was driving a Toyota on the northbound Drive near Lawrence Avenue when she veered from the right lane to the furthest left lane before striking a median and a tree. The victim was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating this incident.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Shore#Police#The University Of Chicago
CBS Chicago

Attacker Fires Shots At Man In East Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — An attacker fired shots at a man in the East Lakeview community Thursday afternoon, but did not strike him. At 4:10 p.m., the 20-year-old man was on the street in the 3500 block of North Pine Grove Avenue when someone pulled up in a vehicle, took out a gun, and shot at him, police said. The victim was not struck or injured. He fled into a nearby apartment building, police said. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ewelina Pikulska, 40, Charged With Hitting And Killing Bicyclist Last Summer In Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — A Mount Prospect woman was charged Friday with striking and killing a man riding a bicycle in Glenview last summer – and then driving off. Ewelina Pikulska, 40, was charged months after first being arrested on a warrant in Florida in connection with the hit-and run. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and failure to report. Ewelina Pikulska (Credit: Glenview Police) Pikulska will appear for a bond hearing on Saturday, Glenview police said. Trinidad Salgado, 56, was struck and killed as he was riding his bike just after 3 a.m. Aug. 21 near Sanders...
GLENVIEW, IL
CBS Chicago

Dozens Of Families Displaced Overnight By Apartment Fire In Arlington Heights; 80-Year-Old Man Arrested

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire in an Arlington Heights apartment building sent residents into the freezing cold overnight. Smoke was seen billowing out of a unit in the building located at 400 West Rand Road just after midnight. Officials believe the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. A total of 96 apartments were evacuated. The Arlington Heights Police Department also arrested an 80-year-old man who lived in the apartment where the fire started. Police said the man was taken into custody after making statements about the fire to police. Detectives were reviewing evidence with Cook County prosecutors, but no charges have yet been filed. A resident told CBS 2 alarms went off around midnight. “The building there was fully engulfed, flames were about 20-feet high,” the resident said. Police said, while most of the families who live in the building were allowed to return to their homes, about a third of the apartments remained uninhabitable after the fire. Police said they all are believed to have temporary housing arrangements, but the Red Crosss is providing support services.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

3 People Arrested At Fast Food Restaurant After Carjacking In Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were arrested for a carjacking in the Irving Park neighborhood, according to police. The suspects are a 16-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man, and a 17-year-old girl. They are accused of stealing a car from a man as he was parking near Pulaski and Berteau around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. The victim was not hurt. The three were arrested at a nearby Mcdonald’s.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Body of Damari Perry, 6, Of North Chicago Found Days After Sister Brought Him To A Party In Skokie

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who has not been seen since being driven with his older sister to a party in Skokie has been found, according to authorities. North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for Damari Perry. The body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Officer assisted in the recovery. The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office retained custody of the body. Jamari was last seen wearing a black...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, Another Hospitalized After Wrong Way Crash On I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 57 early Saturday morning. Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:40 a.m. on I-57 northbound near 159th Street. A Maroon GMC Envoy was going south in the northbound lanes when it collided with a black Buick Lacrosse. The driver of the GMC, Anthony Washington, 32, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead. Northbound lanes from 159th to 167th are closed around 5 a.m. for investigation. All lanes reopened around 8:35 a.m.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Valet Drivers, Businesses On Near West Side On Alert After String Of Armed Carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS)– Valet drivers and businesses on the Near West are being warned to be on alert after carjackings. Chicago police said in one incident, an offender held a gun against a valet driver’s stomach and demanded keys to two cars. A second offender drove off in one of them. In another incident, police said a carjacker grabbed keys to multiple cars out of a valet’s box and threatened the driver with a gun before driving off.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Breyana Cansino, 16, Of Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing girl from the Logan Square neighborhood. Breyana Cansino, 16, was last seen at her residence at 2732 N. Kedzie. On Dec. 30. Cansino is 4 foot 10, 130 pounds, has an olive complexion, and has brown eyes and hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

65-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In His Vehicle In Brainerd

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot and killed in the Brainerd neighborhood Wednesday night. Police said the 65-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle in the 600 block of West 95th Street around 10:30 p.m. The man was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Chicago

Police Issue Alert About Another Round Of Retail Thefts On And Near Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Friday warned of three retail thefts at high-end stores on or near the Magnificent Mile this week. In each incident, the thieves broke into a store and took high-end merchandise, before getting into a waiting getaway car and leaving. The thefts all happened in the early-morning hours. Two happened early Tuesday in the 0-99 block of East Walton Street and the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, while the third happened early Thursday, also in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue. Police did not specify which stores were targeted. For months, CBS 2 has been tracking retail thefts that have been ravaging the city’s Magnificent Mile. CBS 2’s Tara Molina has been reporting on the issues with crime on the Mag Mile for months, and found that as of mid-December, only two people had been arrested in connection with them. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

7-Year-Old Boy Found After Bring Abducted By His Mom, Armed With Handgun On Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 7-year-old boy is found safe after being abducted Wednesday by his mom armed with a handgun. Police said around 4 p.m. Massiah Vaughn was taken from the 1300 block of South Damen Avenue. His mom, Lorraine Smith, is not the boy’s legal guardian and is considered armed and dangerous. It is not yet confirmed where the boy was found, or if the mother was located. This is an ongoing investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 Dead, 1 Injured In House Fire In River Grove

CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly woman, one of her sons, and a granddaughter were killed in a house fire Wednesday morning in west suburban River Grove, and another son was injured, fire officials said. River Grove Fire Chief Sean Flynn said the fire started shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the attached garage of a home in the 2300 block of Grove Street. The fire quickly spread to the rest of the house. A 91-year-old woman was found dead on the first floor, according to the River Grove Fire Department. Her 61-year-old son and 28-year-old granddaughter were found dead on the second floor....
RIVER GROVE, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy