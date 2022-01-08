Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in the South Shore neighborhood Friday evening.
Police said around 10:50 p.m., the victim, 18, was standing on the street on the 1700 block of East 72 nd Street when shots were fired. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
