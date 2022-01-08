ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 takeaways from a busy first week of the offseason for Penn State football

By Gregory Pickel about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jX6op_0dgIvISL00
A busy first week of the offseason for Penn State coach James Franklin and his program has come to a close. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Penn State had a busy start to the offseason before the 2022 season.

The first week of January is always chaotic, in both good ways and bad. Some players leave for the NFL. Others decide to stay. Coaches come and go, and occasionally there is a member of the roster who chooses to end his career altogether.

Over the last five days, head coach James Franklin’s program has experienced all of those things. Here are our takeaways from the week that was.

The biggest news for Penn State was….

There are a couple of ways to go here. For this writer, there was only one choice.

Penn State and its fans are probably not surprised that P.J. Mustipher decided to return for the 2022 season. After all, the veteran defensive tackle from Maryland suffered an injury at Iowa that cost him the second half of the year.

However, with at least one draft analyst suggesting Mustipher could have been an early Day 3 NFL Draft pick according to scouts, he certainly had options. While it’s unclear when Mustipher will be cleared for contact, he should be a force in the middle of Manny Diaz’s defense in 2022 whenever he’s ready. That’s a big plus for the Lions.

What was the biggest surprise for the Lions?

This is an easy one.

Franklin typically takes six to 10 days between either firing or losing a staff member and hiring a replacement. However, it took him only about 24 hours to bring Stacy Collins aboard as the new special teams coordinator/outside linebackers and nickles coach to fill the on-field staff spot vacated by Joe Lorig.

Collins, who comes from Boise State, has never coached on the east coast. But, he has produced numerous strong special teams units overall and individual returners and specialists during a career that began alongside Lorig at Western Oregon in the late 1990s.

Lorig’s tenure ended on a sour note with the failed fakes in 2021, but he had a pretty good few years here. Expect Collins to build on it.

One aside: Dwight Galt’s retirement was a very close second.

One decision we’ll wonder about is..

Rasheed Walker came back to Penn State in 2021 with hopes of improving his draft stock. Now, the multi-year starter at left tackle and All-Big Ten pick is not found on many if any draft boards.

The Maryland native missed the Outback Bowl due to injury. Some thought that setback could bring him back for another year in blue and white. Instead, we’re left to assume if whatever caused him to miss the game may have occurred so that his recovery process could start sooner before the path to the NFL Draft begins in earnest.

Many Lions fans believe Walker should have stayed another year. This space isn’t so sure of that. But, it’s safe to say that many are divided on the topic. Either way, it’s something we’ll wonder about until we see what happens down the road.

The Penn State player who will be missed more than expected is..

One of the players who announced his decision to turn pro following the Outback Bowl is specialist Jordan Stout.

Stout was a superb punter and kickoff man for the Lions in 2021. You can’t tell the story of the Lions’ defense without recognizing all the advantageous situations he helped put it in.

Collins has his work cut out for him to fill Stout’s shoes. Jake Pinegar and Sander Sahaydak are the scholarship options at kicker, while Class of 2022 signee Alex Bacchetta will be the only punter on scholarship. There are some walk-ons with game experience at that spot, however, but there’s much to figure out here over the next eight months.

Good luck to Aeneas Hawkins

Reserve defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins announced the end of his playing days last week. He will graduate this summer with a broadcast journalism degree.

The former four-star dealt with injuries during his time in blue and white. That led to little game action. But, he has a tremendous personality and should have no problem finding a role in the media world. We look forward to finding out what it is.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Performance On Sunday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper. Campbell has been dialing up all sorts of tricks against the Packers and it’s resulted in his team being up by two scores in the second half. Here’s one of the trick...
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur provides update, plan for David Bakhtiari

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari hasn’t played this year after tearing his ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020. Now that Green Bay has the No. 1 seed in the NFC, coach Matt LaFleur hinted there might be a chance he plays this year. Bakhtiari, a three-time Pro Bowler,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacy Collins
Person
Joe Lorig
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Mike Zimmer’s Future

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly moving away from head coach Mike Zimmer, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Per league sources, the Vikings are expected to let go of Zimmer this week. However, the team will keep longtime general manager Rick Speilman in place. Zimmer was reportedly almost...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Nfl Draft#Boise State#American Football#Lions
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Steve Spurrier makes national championship game pick

Georgia has had plenty of chances to beat Alabama over the years. There was the 2012 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 32-28 and the 26-23 heartbreaking defeat in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, just to name a couple. Kirby Smart’s teams have been right there with the Crimson Tide, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and hand Nick Saban’s program a loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
AllTitans

Introduction to Another Rookie Quarterback Awaits

NASHVILLE – They did not have a crystal ball, but the Tennessee Titans got a good look at the future of the NFL this season when they studied opponents’ game film as part of their weekly preparation. Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans will provide one final glimpse.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy