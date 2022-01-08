Freezing rain, dangerously cold temperatures on the way
By Stacy-Ann Gooden
After the first significant snowstorm of 2022 for the NY-Metro region, another winter storm is on the way to close out the weekend. However, this one will come in the form of freezing rain leading to dangerous icy conditions. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather...
BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling.
This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday.
Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures...
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Wind Chill advisories and warnings have been issued for much of Central New York from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for most. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Onondaga, Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Tompkins and Chenango counties late Monday night through Tuesday morning, while a Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Oneida, Lewis, and Jefferson counties for about the same time frame.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bundle up Baltimore, the coldest air of the season arrives!
After starting out Sunday with freezing rain across portions of central Maryland, it turned into a cold and rainy end to the weekend. Rain has exited the region, however, some roads remain wet with areas of ponding.
Temperatures will fall below freezing by Monday morning and any wet surfaces that do not have the opportunity to dry out will likely freeze, resulting in areas of patchy ice.An Arctic blast of air is filtering in behind Sunday’s rain. This will be the coldest air of the winter season, so be sure to brace for high temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we start the work-week, and dress accordingly.
Full winter gear is highly recommended!Our body naturally generates a layer of heat, but blustery northwest winds will work to push that layer of heat away from our skin, making the wind chill or apparent temperature feel much colder than the actual air temperature.
Wind chill values are projected to be in the 10s and 20s on Monday.Stay with WJZ for the latest forecast updates on-air and online.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold for Baltimore City beginning Monday, January 10 through Wednesday morning, January 12.
“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing the Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Monday morning through Wednesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa.
These Extreme Cold Alerts are issued when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚F or below or when other conditions present a threat to the life or health of citizens.
The state Office of the Chief...
The system that brought the ice today is moving out to sea, a strong cold front will be moving in this evening which will be accompanied by gusty winds up to 40mph. Cold air will be forced into the region and we will spend much of the day on Monday in the low to mid-20s with wind chill temperatures close to zero.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day.
Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday.
The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record.
On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
After a weekend of snow and icy roads, Connecticut should expect a few days of bitter cold early in the week, with Tuesday especially dangerous, according to forecasts. Gary Lessor, chief meteorologist at the Western Connecticut State University Weather Center, said Monday should be partly sunny and 25 to 30 degrees, but a late day snow shower or flurry is possible as an Arctic front comes ...
DENVER(CBS)- It should be an interesting week of weather heading our way. We have a big both a big warming trend and a chance for snow to cap everything off. On the jet stream weather map we have a ridge of high pressure moving in for Monday. This should start a warming trend that may get Denver close to 60 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures around the Front Range for Monday will primarily be in the 50s for the south metro areas and 40s for spots north of Downtown Denver.
Tuesday may get a little windy for northeast Colorado with...
NEW YORK — High pressure is bringing frigid air into our region and keeping temperatures well below average for the next few days. We can expect mostly sunny skies on Monday, but temps will be falling through the 20s. Wind chills will make it feel more like the mid-to-upper teens.
Get ready for the coldest temperatures of the season!. After the region’s recent ice and storms, the focus will be on bundling up as a bitter blast settles in. A strong cold front is set to arrive Sunday evening, bringing significantly colder air to the tri-state overnight. Even though...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ll deal with more dangerous cold Monday — but a big warm-up is just around the corner.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says a wind chill warning is in place in northern Minnesota through 10 a.m. Monday, where feel-like temperatures will be around minus 45 degrees.
Central Minnesota, the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota will be under a wind chill advisory, with feel-like temps closer to minus 30 in the overnight and morning. Exposed skin is susceptible to frostbite within 10 minutes in...
Coming off the heels of a winter storm that hammered parts of the state with more than a foot of snow, Maine will see bitterly cold temperatures on Tuesday. A wind chill advisory is in effect for the majority of the state with weather officials cautioning the possibility of frostbite and hypothermia in as little as 10 minutes in some areas if precautions are not taken.
Fair, dry, and warmer weather was predicted to prevail in San Diego County this week as Santa Ana conditions develop, the National Weather Service said Sunday. Strong high pressure over the Great Basin and low pressure offshore were expected to create gusty winds at times below the passes and canyons, forecasters said. Temperatures were likely to be above average through at least midweek, with some cooling expected by week’s end as stalled low pressure over the Pacific is drawn closer to the coast.
The coldest air of the season is beginning to move into southern New England. High pressure with arctic origins is dropping down from the north, bringing temperatures to near-record lows, and also delivers winds producing dangerous wind chills. Tuesday stands out as the coldest of the week, with sub-zero wind...
Chilly and breezy weather is here for Monday. The cold will be here through most of the week.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We start the work week much cooler after a cold front Sunday night. Look for a dry, cool and breezy Monday.
After the region’s recent ice and storms, the focus will be on bundling up as a bitter blast settles in. A strong cold front is set to arrive Sunday evening bringing significantly colder air to the tri-state overnight.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold temperatures have returned and will stick around for a few days before a warmup.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a low temperature of 9 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 17 degrees.
Expect cold to last through Tuesday, but then comes a nice warm up to near 40 degrees by Wednesday!
