Energy Industry

Solar Roofs’ Mainstream Route, Electric Batteries’ Recycling Imperative, And A Chat About Nuclear Energy

By Sofia Lotto Persio
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
This week’s Current Climate, which every Saturday brings you a balanced view of sustainability news. Sign up to get it in your inbox every week. Hello and welcome to the first Current Climate issue of 2022. Those of you who follow climate scientists on social media will surely...

Nature.com

Coupling aqueous zinc batteries and perovskite solar cells for simultaneous energy harvest, conversion and storage

Simultaneously harvesting, converting and storing solar energy in a single device represents an ideal technological approach for the next generation of power sources. Herein, we propose a device consisting of an integrated carbon-based perovskite solar cell module capable of harvesting solar energy (and converting it into electricity) and a rechargeable aqueous zinc metal cell. The electrochemical energy storage cell utilizes heterostructural Co2P-CoP-NiCoO2 nanometric arrays and zinc metal as the cathode and anode, respectively, and shows a capacity retention of approximately 78% after 25000 cycles at 32"‰A/g. In particular, the battery cathode and perovskite material of the solar cell are combined in a sandwich joint electrode unit. As a result, the device delivers a specific power of 54"‰kW/kg and specific energy of 366"‰Wh/kg at 32"‰A/g and 2"‰A/g, respectively. Moreover, benefiting from its narrow voltage range (1.40"“1.90"‰V), the device demonstrates an efficiency of approximately 6%, which is stable for 200 photocharge and discharge cycles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government invites oil companies to help write rulebook on whether new fossil fuel drilling is green

Oil and gas companies have been invited by the government to help write the rules on whether new drilling complies with the UK’s climate obligations, just months after Boris Johnson urged countries to stop extracting fossil fuels at Cop26.A consultation quietly launched a few days before Christmas and after MPs went back to their constituencies signalled that ministers will green-light new oil extraction – despite scientists saying such exploration is not compatible with reaching net zero by 2050.The document, which is described as being “predominantly” for the oil and gas industries, provides the “opportunity to input on the design” of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

It's not necessary to trash the environment to extract metals needed for renewable energy

The use of renewable energy systems, such as solar panels, wind turbines, electric cars and hydrogen fuel cells, will minimize greenhouse gas emissions and reduce global warming. But use of these systems has to increase — and they require a lot of metal. The World Bank estimates that about three billion tonnes of metals like graphite, lithium and cobalt will be needed by 2050 to supply enough systems to keep the global temperature rise below 2 C, a goal of the 2016 Paris Climate agreement. In comparison, only about one billion tonnes of metals would be needed by 2050 to satisfy...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Solar Energy#Electric Power#Climate#Gaf Energy
The Independent

UK’s biggest energy users ‘may put off net zero spending due to gas crisis’

Eight in 10 of the UK’s biggest energy users have said they are worried by rapid rises in energy prices and many are worried it could put their environmental investments at risk.Intensive energy users largely have plans to cut their carbon emissions, according to a new survey.Energy giant Vattenfall said that 90% of the companies said they planned to invest more than 7% of their revenues on reaching net zero over the next half decade.But more than a third said they are thinking about calling off some investments so they can deal with the gas price crisis.The decisions they (companies)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

The largest battery recycling plant in North America is about to open

In Georgia, not far from a massive electric vehicle battery plant under construction and another multibillion-dollar factory where electric truck startup Rivian will manufacture its vehicles, the largest battery recycling facility in North America will also open later this year. The company behind it, Battery Resourcers, wants to help solve two challenges—how to handle the growing pile of lithium battery waste, and how to supply more sustainable materials as manufacturers race to make enough electric batteries to keep up with demand.
GEORGIA STATE
mining.com

Deep-sea research campaign aims to tap world’s largest known source of EV battery metals

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), formerly Deep Green Metals, an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, announced Thursday the completion of its latest offshore research campaign, Environmental Expedition 5E, a targeted sampling campaign of both benthic and pelagic fauna with wider investigations to characterize ecosystem function on the abyssal seafloor.
INDUSTRY
RideApart

Gas And Oil Companies At A Crossroads With Hydrogen Production

On December 1, 2021, news broke that Kawasaki and Yamaha were joining forces to develop and produce hydrogen engines. While we can’t wait to see hydrogen-powered MTs or Zs, gas and oil companies are still establishing infrastructure to support such vehicles. Of course, Toyota and Hyundai are already offering mass-produced fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), but the direction of hydrogen production is currently at a crossroads.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NRDC

Nuclear Power 101

Nuclear energy comes from the core of an atom. Atoms make up all matter: the device you’re reading this on, the surface it’s resting on, and the air you’re breathing. And within each atom is a nucleus, a tightly packed core that holds protons and neutrons bound together by what’s known as the strong nuclear force. But when a neutron strikes the nucleus of certain atoms—uranium, for example—this atomic center can break into pieces in a process called nuclear fission, releasing enormous energy in the form of heat and radiation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
goodhousekeeping.com

Should I install solar panels at home?

Having solar panels installed at home sounds like an appealing idea. You get free electricity when the sun shines, potentially cutting your energy bills and doing your bit for the environment without having to give it much additional thought. Experts say that cutting the carbon emissions associated with powering and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SlashGear

Timberline solar roof gives Tesla’s tiles some competition

Roofing company GAF Energy has announced Timberline Solar, a new solar roof option for consumers who want to decrease their dependence on the electrical grid and their home’s carbon footprint. Timberline Solar is a new product poised to take on Tesla’s Solar Roof in a big way, not the least of which is due to GAF Energy’s massive presence in the roofing industry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GeekyGadgets

GAF Energy Launches Roof Friendly Solar Shingle

The problem with solar panel installation is that it’s not easy, plus it kind of makes the roof of your home look ugly. This is a problem that companies like Tesla have tried to solve with the Solar Roof, but it created another problem and that is that it required a specialized team to install.
INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

New York to spend $500 million to fuel boom in offshore wind

New York state will spend $500 million building up ports and manufacturing infrastructure for offshore wind farms in a bid to become home base for the nascent industry. The investments announced Wednesday by Governor Kathy Hochul will focus on building the supply chain for offshore turbines, which can provide clean power to a densely populated coast with little room for onshore wind farms or solar power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Asia plans to build hundreds of nuclear power stations

There are 35 nuclear reactors currently under construction in Asia. China, Japan and India are driving the dash for nuclear energy in Asia. Across Asia there are proposals for another 220 nuclear power plants. Germany and Italy are phasing out nuclear power stations. Across Europe there are 15 nuclear reactors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Powell Tribune

In support of advanced nuclear energy

Fear of the bomb was part of my growing up. At the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis my mother sent us off to school saying, “I hope I see you tonight.”. From weapons to power plants I am anti-nuke — that is, until a year ago, when I toured the Idaho National Laboratory. When the director of the National Reactor Innovation Center described a nuclear reactor the size of a small car that could supply carbon-free electricity for 100,000 people for 10 years, I was surprised:
WYOMING STATE
CleanTechnica

Largest Pumped-Hydro Facility In World Turns On In China

Pumped hydro storage is an unsung hero of the renewable energy world. It provides super low-cost, low-emission energy storage in locations around the world. The thing is that it’s not really a high-growth field of the new energy world. That said, China just made a big splash in pumped hydro storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
