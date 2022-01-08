Kirby Smart provides update on overall health of team

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Kirby Smart is preparing for another shot at Alabama and Nick Saban. For Georgia to defeat the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs need all hands on deck.

On Friday, Smart provided an update on the overall health of his team.

“We’ve had great practices. Knock on wood. We’ve got another one tomorrow, but we’ve had great health,” Smart stated. “No issues. We recovered, and the guys have practiced really hard. Done well.”

Evidently, Smart and the Bulldogs have been fortunate with the health of their squad. While many teams in college football have been stricken with COVID or a litany of injuries, Georgia is entering the national championship in great shape.

Defeating Alabama is already a tall task. If Georgia had to face them shorthanded, that would’ve been an even steeper mountain to climb.

Luckily, the Bulldogs are on the right track ahead of Monday’s showdown.

Smart on keys to rematch between Georgia and Alabama

Kirby Smart and Georgia are trying to get a 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game off their mind. The Bulldogs certainly weren’t at their best in that contest. They only trailed 24-17 at halftime but were then outscored 17-7 in the second half to lose by 17. The Tide held Georgia to under 450 yards of offense and forced Stetson Bennett to throw a pair of interceptions.

Heading into the second meeting of the season between the Bulldogs and Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked how he and his team are approaching the big rematch with the Crimson Tide.

“When you’re playing a rematch game, I think a lot can go into it in terms of you’ve got to be careful because you’ve got things and games in your breakdown that might change this game in terms of we didn’t have the SEC championship game, obviously, in our breakdown, then the playoff game,” Smart said. “And what tendencies changed, what matchups we’re looking for, who is in, who is out.

“There’s a lot of things that go into it. But at the end of the day, you’re really not as worried about what they’re doing; you’re worried about what you’re doing – and how well you can do that is the most important part.”

No. 1 ranked Alabama and No. 3 Georgia are scheduled to kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with ESPN carrying the national broadcast. The Bulldogs are three-point favorites, with the over/under currently set at 52 total points.