Nick Saban explains how Georgia rematch can help Alabama players in future

There is obviously a lot of stake in the national title game, but it also serves as a rematch between Georgia and Alabama. Alabama recently defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship game. In addition to the championship stakes on the line, Georgia and Alabama will also be gaining valuable experience in Indianapolis, according to Nick Saban.

In college football, teams don’t usually play each other more than once a year. But in the NFL, teams play divisional opponents twice per season. So to Saban, having the opportunity to play Georgia again proves some valuable experience for the NFL futures of Alabama players.

“I also think that a lot of players wanna play in the NFL someday, so this is something that’s a common occurrence,” Saban said of Alabama’s rematch with Georgia. “You play all the teams in your division twice, so that means you’re gonna play the same team twice. I don’t think college players are actually used to that, but this is something that you have to learn from whatever you can do better from when you played the first time and try to have the right mindset to know that you’re gonna have to be able to persevere and play with the same kind of energy and intensity in the game for 60 minutes this time around.

“So it is different for college players, but it’s something and a good experience for them to get used to if they’re gonna play at the next level someday because it happens all the time.”

Saban, Alabama are looking to beat Georgia for second consecutive title

Alabama won the national championship last season as part of an undefeated run. Both Alabama and Georgia enter the game 13-1, and Georgia’s only loss was against Alabama in the SEC title game.

When the two teams met in the SEC Championship, Alabama had no issues putting up points, coming away with a 41-24. The result was somewhat surprising, as Georgia entered the matchup as a favorite and a No. 1 ranking. Now, Alabama is ranked No. 1, with Georgia at No. 3.

While Saban is looking at the long-term benefit of a rematch with Georgia for Alabama players, Paul Finebaum thinks that an all-SEC championship is bad for the sport.

“I don’t think it is good for college football,” Finebaum said. “I think outside of Georgia and Alabama, which border each other, this game is kind of a yawn if you’re in LA or New York or Chicago. Because it’s a regional game, it’s a game we’ve already seen, and the problem with college football is it needs to be broader. And until the college football playoff is expanded, it won’t be.”

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.