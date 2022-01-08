ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nick Saban explains how Georgia rematch can help Alabama players in future

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zq81_0dgIuQEi00
John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

There is obviously a lot of stake in the national title game, but it also serves as a rematch between Georgia and Alabama. Alabama recently defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship game. In addition to the championship stakes on the line, Georgia and Alabama will also be gaining valuable experience in Indianapolis, according to Nick Saban.

In college football, teams don’t usually play each other more than once a year. But in the NFL, teams play divisional opponents twice per season. So to Saban, having the opportunity to play Georgia again proves some valuable experience for the NFL futures of Alabama players.

“I also think that a lot of players wanna play in the NFL someday, so this is something that’s a common occurrence,” Saban said of Alabama’s rematch with Georgia. “You play all the teams in your division twice, so that means you’re gonna play the same team twice. I don’t think college players are actually used to that, but this is something that you have to learn from whatever you can do better from when you played the first time and try to have the right mindset to know that you’re gonna have to be able to persevere and play with the same kind of energy and intensity in the game for 60 minutes this time around.

“So it is different for college players, but it’s something and a good experience for them to get used to if they’re gonna play at the next level someday because it happens all the time.”

Saban, Alabama are looking to beat Georgia for second consecutive title

Alabama won the national championship last season as part of an undefeated run. Both Alabama and Georgia enter the game 13-1, and Georgia’s only loss was against Alabama in the SEC title game.

When the two teams met in the SEC Championship, Alabama had no issues putting up points, coming away with a 41-24. The result was somewhat surprising, as Georgia entered the matchup as a favorite and a No. 1 ranking. Now, Alabama is ranked No. 1, with Georgia at No. 3.

While Saban is looking at the long-term benefit of a rematch with Georgia for Alabama players, Paul Finebaum thinks that an all-SEC championship is bad for the sport.

“I don’t think it is good for college football,” Finebaum said. “I think outside of Georgia and Alabama, which border each other, this game is kind of a yawn if you’re in LA or New York or Chicago. Because it’s a regional game, it’s a game we’ve already seen, and the problem with college football is it needs to be broader. And until the college football playoff is expanded, it won’t be.”

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
247Sports

5 reasons why Georgia will beat Alabama

Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Nick Saban
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama landed in Indianapolis

Head coach Nick Saban and top-ranked Alabama landed in Indianapolis on Friday evening in advance of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Crimson Tide (13-1, 7-1 SEC) will face No. 3 Georgia (13-1, 8-0) in a rematch of last month’s SEC title game in what will be the former’s ninth championship game appearance in the last 15 years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

Nick Saban provides injury update on Alabama offensive linemen

Nick Saban is hopeful he will have healthy offensive linemen for the national championship. The Alabama coach said Friday that starting right tackle Chris Owens and starting right guard Emil Ekiyor both practiced this week. He is hopeful they will be able to play Monday against Georgia. Both players suffered...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Tuscaloosa News

Nick Saban arrives with Alabama in Indy for CFP championship looking like a bomber pilot

INDIANAPOLIS — When Alabama football coach Nick Saban walked out of the plane, his jacket made him look like he could have flown one. He sported a leather bomber jacket. It might not have been all that warm outside; about 18 degrees when the flight touched down in Indianapolis. So, the jacket might not have been the most functional for the cold, but neither Saban nor the team has to spend much time outside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sec Championship
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban’s Outfit Choice Is Going Viral

In just a few days, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off once again. Just over a month ago, Alabama stomped Georgia in the SEC title game – handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Both teams rolled in the College Football Playoff semifinal games, setting up a rematch of the SEC title game and the 2018 national title game.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Alabama's Brian Robinson waited his turn to become a star

Brian Robinson knows that waiting is the hardest part. In the ultimate test of passion and patience, Robinson became Alabama’s starting running back, an opportunity that took not one or two, not three or even four, but five years to earn. It’s a job Robinson dreamed of having since he was a kid growing up in Tuscaloosa, watching Mark Ingram and the Crimson Tide crush Texas in the Rose Bowl.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy