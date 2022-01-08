ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Covid Policy & Workers Are Freaking Out

Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!

The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a memo sent to employees this week. Workers in the United States who have to isolate or tested positive for COVID-19 will receive half of the paid time off under the new policy. That hardly seems like enough time to recover from this highly contagious illness!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last month that people should isolate for five days rather than 10 after testing positive for Covid, which has led to U.S. corporations to reconsider their paid time off programs.

Walmart’s change to the their paid leave policy is meant to better align with the new CDC guidelines, but is still frustrating for workers–especially since they just announced that they were extending the two-week paid sick leave policy through the end of March 2022 amid the variant surge.

If you recall, in March 2020 Walmart originated the policy amid the global pandemic outbreak.

Walmart is the first U.S. employer to change their policy for hourly workers and we hate the precedent this sets for other companies. Other Walmart Covid policies that left workers and shoppers alike not-so-happy? Their strict product limits and requirements for facial coverings.

12 GAUGE
1d ago

I think they're doing the right thing. I never got paid for staying home with a cold or the flu. I think they're making a mountain out of a molehill. the only people who want people not to work are the Democrats. they always want something for nothing.

Janet Dishler
1d ago

why should they pay more if the quarantine time has changed? My daughter has been exposed and had to quarantine more than once and didn't get paid for it. Her husband did because of where he works. That was in the beginning of the pandemic. Now,he doesn't have to quarantine if she gets exposed unless there are symptoms.

Christopher T. Christopher
19h ago

Maybe it is because many have caught on to the fact that the testing procedure is flawed and showing the common cold as "cov1d". I am a health insurance agent. Some of my clients are reporting being tested 3x because the 1st and 2nd "tests" didn't seem to give the results the (alleged) medical professionals wanted to see. I'm wondering if medical facilities are STILL getting paid MORE for treating "positive" cov1d patients!? .......................I also know of "patients" (employees) who are asking for positive results from the test just so they can get paid time off. (Ain't people GREAT!?)

