Senator Tammy Baldwin says enough is enough, and that attacks on elections by Republicans need to stop. She says that an audit from Wisconsin Republicans is just part of a nationwide effort to make it harder to vote in America. “Gableman’s audit, which was is being paid for by the taxpayers of Wisconsin is nothing more than an effort to draw into question the election, to perpetuate Trump’s big lie, and to harass and intimidate our state election officials.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO