Elections

‘Tis The Season – For Elections

By Ceejay Pilarca, Pacific News Center
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElection packets were available on Friday, starting...

thepampanews.com

Two offices to be contested this election season

The deadline to file for the March 1, 2022 primary election has come and gone and there will be two offices contested . The Gray County treasurer’s office will have a new face in 2023 as Elaine Morris and Barbara Hahn will contend for that office. Incumbent Lake Arrington...
GRAY COUNTY, TX
franklincountynow.com

Orange Town Election Season Already Underway

(Orange, MA) – We’re just past Christmas and they are already talking about elections in the town of Orange. Nomination papers are now available for prospective candidates. The last day to register to vote in the election is February 15th. Election Day in Orange is March 7.
ORANGE, MA
timnath.org

Town of Timnath election season has begun

The Town of Timnath municipal election is coming up April 5! There are two Town Council seats up for election this year, and candidates can pick up nomination packets starting January 4 in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Center, 4750 Signal Tree Drive. Completed nomination petitions are due back by 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age on April 5, must be a registered voter, and must have lived within Timnath town limits for 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the election.
TIMNATH, CO
whopam.com

Deadlines approaching for 2022 elections

Todd County Clerk Cindy O’Bryan is reminding Kentuckians of deadlines regarding the 2022 elections. The filing deadline for partisan elections is January 7, unless the Kentucky General Assembly changes it between now and then. If you want to change which party’s primary election you’ll vote in come May, O’Bryan...
TODD COUNTY, KY
cordellbeacon.com

Jaronek wins Board election

Jeff Jaronek won the election for Office No. 1 of the School Board of Trustees by 54 percent of votes compared to 46 percent in favor of Levi Jones. Jaronek and Jones ran against each other to fill the seat of Ronnie McKee who opted to retire from the board. Nocona Cook ran as the lone applicant for Office No. 5 of the School Board of Trustees.
ELECTIONS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The News-Press

HOA proxy elections permissible

Q: Are owners allowed to use proxies to vote at a meeting in a homeowners’ association and what is required for a proxy? (S.T., via e-mail) A: Yes, generally, members of a homeowners’ association are permitted to vote by proxy at membership meetings. Section 720.303(8) of the Homeowners’ Association Act states that unless otherwise provided by the Act or the governing documents, members may vote in person or by proxy. The Act goes on to define what is required for a proxy. The proxy must be dated, must state the date, time, and place of the meeting for which it was given, and must be signed by the owner or other authorized person. Proxies are only effective for the meeting for which they were given and as the meeting may lawfully be adjourned and reconvened from time to time, a proxy automatically expires 90 days after the date of the meeting for which it was originally given.
FORT MYERS, FL
kggfradio.com

Year in Review: Local Elections

In 2020 a new president, state legislatures and congressmen were all elected but you could say the elections in 2021 were more important. New city commissioners and counselors, school board members and college board members were all elected and will have a more local impact. Sales tax questions were also voted on this year.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
St. James Plaindealer

Food Shelf Board Elections

The Watonwan County Food Shelf board is taking nominations for new board members. The board meets monthly to provide vision and oversight for the food shelf. If you or someone you know is passionate about serving the community in this way and would like to serve on the board, please send the name of your nominee via email to Pastor Matt Seegert at pastormatt@flcstjames.org.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
pncguam.com

Mayors Get ARPA Funding

On Friday, the Mayors of Guam discussed their options regarding the distribution of ARPA funds amongst the 19 villages.
POLITICS
Charleston City Paper

Elect Gibson in Charleston special election

When the downtown and Cainhoy-area residents of Charleston’s City Council District 1 head to the polls for Tuesday’s special election, they will elect a third newcomer to Charleston City Council at a critical time. Jen Gibson is the best candidate in the race. Gibson is no stranger to...

