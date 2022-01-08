Connecticut high school JV hockey player dies after collision on ice

Prep player dies: A Connecticut high school hockey player died during a junior varsity game. ( Brian Winkler/BBS/Getty Images)

GREENWICH, Conn. — A Connecticut high school hockey player died Thursday after an on-ice collision during a junior varsity game, officials said.

Teddy Balkind, a sophomore at St. Luke School in New Canaan, died during a game at Brunswick School, a preparatory school in Greenwich, WTNH-TV reported.

During the game, Balkind fell to the ice and a Brunswick player collided with him, Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella told CNN.

ABC News, citing a letter Brunswick school officials sent to alumni on Friday, said that Balkind’s neck was cut by the other player’s skate blade. The boy was treated by Brunswick medical staff members before he was taken to an area hospital, the network reported. “Tragically, he did not survive the operation,” Brunswick officials said.

The New Canaan Police Department posted a statement on its Facebook page, calling Balkind “an all-around incredible young man, son and brother.”

Mark Davis, head of St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, said in a statement that “our community is mourning.”

“Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families,” Davis said. “St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community. Thank you for your concern and for respecting our need to grieve.”

St. Luke’s, which has 592 students, closed all classes and after-school activities on Friday, USA Today reported.

The Greenwich Police Department is investigating the incident, according to CNN.

Thomas Philip, the head of Brunswick School, called the accident “an unimaginable tragedy.”

“We are devastated; an unimaginable tragedy. I have, of course, met with the Head of School at St Luke’s and have contacted the boy’s family to offer whatever help, support, or assistance we can during such a challenging time,” Philip said in a statement. “Please keep all concerned in your prayers. Out of respect for the family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Cam Atkinson, who plays for the Philadelphia Flyers, showed his support for Balkind on Twitter with the hashtag #sticksoutforteddy. Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis also posted condolences on Twitter, along with the New York Rangers, who posted a statement on the social media platform.

