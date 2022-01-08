ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Deli In Fairfield County Off To Strong Start

The hometown hero. Photo Credit: Yelp

Sometimes you just want to chow down on a good sub or a grilled sandwich and call it a meal.

And that's just what you'll find at Fairfield County's newest deli -- Dave & Charlie's Hometown Deli in Norwalk.

Yummy subs stuffed with meat, cheeses and veggies, wraps, salads, and even burgers and dogs are all on the menu, along with stuffed breakfast sandwiches, if you are an early bird.

Foodies have already found Dave & Charlie's and have been singing its praises with online reviews with such favorites as the Hometown Wrap, stuffed with chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, and balsamic glaze, and a pulled pork sandwiches with cheese and pickles that are gaining raves.

Other sandwiches that hit the mark include the hot roast beef with swiss and gravy and the classic Italian combo.

There's a ton of different sandwiches, wraps, and grilled sandwiches to try, so you won't get tired of the "same ole thing."

Visitors will also find a kid's menu and plenty of sides including chips, tater tots, pasta and fruit salads, and of course, fries.

Service is fast and friendly and the gang is very welcoming when you walk in the door. Overall, locals say it's a nice addition to the neighborhood.

Prices are moderate.

So when you need a casual lunch or something in a hurry, check out Dave & Charlie's.

The restaurant is located at 300 Strawberry Hill Ave., in Norwalk.

Note: The restaurant is only until 5 p.m. through the week and until 3 p.m. on weekends so if you want dinner, order early.

Call (203) 857-1140.

Comments / 0

 

