Super Rare Games’ Next Physical Release Will Be Bloodroots

The NES Super Mario games are an important part of gaming history so if you never played them, give them a go and you'll be impressed. Super Mario Bros. came out 1985, many years before I was born. It might not look impressive on the surface today but remember that there was a video game crash in 1983 for a reason. Specifically, companies were rushing out bad games; most famously, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the Atari 2600 port of Pac-Man, and there was even Chase the Chuck Wagon, a game made by the pet food company Purina. Those games weren't the only ones responsible for the crash but consumers were seeing more bad games than you could imagine.
