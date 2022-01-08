ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Lawmakers pass second follow-up measure to last year’s criminal justice reform

By By Grace Kinnicutt
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rul5o_0dgIqk5C00

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers this week passed a bill clarifying issues around the massive criminal justice reform bill that passed with the support of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus last year.

On a 67-42 vote, the House voted Wednesday to accept a senate amendment to House Bill 3512, clarifying issues relating to pretrial services, detainee phone calls and moving back effective dates in the police decertification system and body camera footage labeling.

Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago, the lead House sponsor of the bill, said it’s intended to help facilitate the implementation of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, or SAFE-T Act that was passed in January 2021.

During the debate, Republicans voiced their frustrations regarding language used for detainee phone calls and pretrial services.

The bill outlines that when someone is detained, law enforcement must allow them to make up to three phone calls within three hours of being detained. If the individual is moved from one detention center to the next, the three phone calls and three hours will restart.

But House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, argued that the bill did not provide enough clarification between the words “police custody” and “detention”.

“Police custody means that they’re not free to leave. That means that they’re sitting in a squad car and under the way you’ve drafted your bill, that means that the police have to give that person three phone calls,” Durkin said.

But the bill clarifies that the definition of “detention” is police stations, places that operate municipal police departments, county police departments and other law enforcement agencies.

Slaughter also clarified that the time on phone calls will begin at the place of detention.

It also notes that a record of the phone calls made must be maintained while an individual is in custody. If no calls are made, the detainee must give a statement to the police as to why the person detained did not make any calls.

Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, said the three phone calls, three hours restarting when someone is transferred, created “an additional burden on law enforcement,” especially in rural areas.

The three-hour requirement for phone calls will not apply when the individual is asleep, unconscious or not complying with officers. A document must be noted within the police report that details the noncompliance.

Slaughter also noted that the bill puts forth agreed language in which it will promote the hiring and training for pretrial services in counties where they do not yet exist.

“This allows 53 circuits in Illinois who are currently without pretrial services to establish them as required by the Illinois Pretrial Services Act of 1987. We’re 34 years late,” Slaughter said.

The Pretrial Services Act provides the legal framework for the pretrial process in Illinois. It provides that “each circuit shall establish a pretrial services agency”.

Requested by the courts for help with implementation of the act, HB 3512 would allow the state to begin to comply with the requirement.

“When you look at what we’re doing on pretrial fairness and detainee rights, it signifies to cities all across the state, especially communities of color, that we’re serious about addressing the need for the many disparities that we see in our criminal justice system,” Slaughter said.

The original SAFE-T Act provided for the end of cash bail in Illinois in favor of a yet-to-be-determined pretrial detention system that prioritizes risk over a person’s ability to make bail. The state’s courts are to create an administrative code outlining the new pretrial detention system by Jan. 2023.

The trailer bill passed Wednesday also pushes back the effective dates for the police decertification system to July 1, 2022. It also clarifies that labeling body camera footage is not considered “altering” footage for as it pertains to language in the original SAFE-T Act.

Due to the pandemic, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board asked the date to be pushed back in order to provide more time with hiring and building the new division. The bill passed the Senate in October and needs only a signature from the governor to become law.

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

House members approve changes to the Criminal Justice Reform Bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Changes are likely coming to the Criminal Justice Reform Bill. House members approved a trailer bill making a number of tweaks. Some adjustments include making sure officers notify people in custody when they can make three phone calls, as well as setting back the effective date for new police training.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Year after passage, state Republicans renew call for criminal justice reform law's repeal

SPRINGFIELD — Nearing one year since Democratic state lawmakers pushed through controversial criminal justice reform legislation, Illinois House Republicans are renewing their call for the law to be repealed. State Reps. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis; Tony McCombie, R-Savanna; and Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, at a press conference Wednesday morning criticized House...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheInterMountain.com

Lawmakers, advocates make case for educational reforms

CHARLESTON — Hiring more assistants for teachers, changing the way colleges and universities receive state tax dollars, and making improvements to health insurance and retiree benefits for teachers and staff are some of the desires for the 2022 legislative session. Lawmakers, representatives of higher education and teacher union officials...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Justice, IL
themainewire.com

Lawmakers pass resolution to start Second Session work remotely, will revisit decision next month

The second session of the 130th Maine Legislature began on January 5, with both the Senate and House of Representatives meeting in-person at the State House in Augusta. The legislature passed two joint resolutions, one adopting a procedure allowing legislative committees to conduct business remotely and another acknowledging the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol and honoring the law enforcement officers who protect legislators there and at the Maine State House.
MAINE STATE
Arizona Mirror

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Durkin
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Dane County judge lets Gableman subpoenas of state elections officials stand for now

MADISON – A Dane County judge on Monday let stand Assembly Republicans' subpoenas to state election officials for now, clearing the way for a former state Supreme Court justice to conduct interviews in secret as part of a wide-ranging review of the 2020 presidential election.      The decision could help re-ignite the stalled review, which has been delayed by the court challenge. Assembly Republicans now hope to complete the review by the end of February, after missing...
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Justice Reform#Lawmakers#Municipal Police#Detention Center#House#D Chicago#Republicans
Daily Leader

MS House passes redistricting plan that creates sprawling district

The 2nd Congressional District will meander the almost length of the state along the Mississippi River under the congressional redistricting plan approved 76-42 Thursday by Republicans in the House of Representatives. The plan approved Thursday was created by a joint redistricting committee composed of legislators appointed by Republican House Speaker...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Missouri Independent

Governor looks to target Missouri Sunshine Law during legislative session

Amending Missouri’s open records law to permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public — and charge more for any records that are turned over — is among Gov. Mike Parson’s priorities for the 2022 legislative session. Among the changes, which were outlined in a presentation to Parson’s cabinet that was obtained by […] The post Governor looks to target Missouri Sunshine Law during legislative session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Ohio Capital Journal

SCOTUS takes up Ohio’s vaccine mandate challenge

Ohio led arguments Friday on behalf of 26 other Republican-led states opposing a workplace vaccination mandate before the U.S. Supreme Court. But Ohio’s solicitor general, Ben Flowers, didn’t appear in person. Despite getting vaccinated and boosted, Flowers tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the court’s testing requirements. The policy in question, proposed by the […] The post SCOTUS takes up Ohio’s vaccine mandate challenge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Meridian Star

A reflection on progress: criminal justice reforms in Mississippi

As we enter into a new year, I am reflecting on all that was accomplished last year, with a sense of hope of what is to come in the new year. The fight for criminal justice reform often feels like an uphill battle, but as we sit and reflect, we can be proud that we took huge strides forward in our fight to end Mississippi’s incarceration crisis.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

234
Followers
170
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy