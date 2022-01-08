ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Home renovation projects that can help sell your house

By Nicole Johnson, Stacker
NWI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtra Space Storage analyzed data from Zonda Media’s 2021 Remodeling...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Does It Pay to Renovate a Home if You Think You'll Sell It Soon?

The quick answer? It depends. An updated home may attract more buyers and a higher sale price. Most renovations don't make sense when a home sale is imminent. Renovating your home could make it a lot more comfortable to live in. If there's a project you think will enhance your quality of life, like redoing your kitchen, updating your bathrooms, or finishing your basement to create a kids' playroom, then it makes sense to move forward as long as you can afford to do so.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Renovation#Extra Space Storage#Remodeling#Zonda Media#2021 Remodeling Cost#Value Report
ocmomblog.com

Are You Renovating Your House? Here Are Some Useful Ideas

Have you just decided to take the leap and finally start renovating your house? As exciting as it can be, things can get overwhelming very quickly. Depending on how much you plan to renovate you could be dealing with decorating just a room, an outside area, or a clean slate and starting from scratch to create something new. To avoid the build-up of stress and you feel overwhelmed with the amount of work ahead, make sure you are organized and have a plan when it comes to renovating your house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
rismedia.com

Kitchen and Bathroom Projects to Lead Renovation Trends in 2022

The new year means the chance to tackle more home renovation projects. According to new research from Zillow and Realm, 72% of homeowners will consider at least one home improvement project in 2022. The most popular projects for 2022:. Bathroom: More than half of homeowners surveyed would consider a bathroom...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Green Valley News and Sun

Rosie on the House: Plan annual maintenance, home projects

If we have learned anything from the years 2020 and 2021, it’s that we’d better be prepared for anything. Now that 2022 has arrived, let’s outline the projects and tasks that you need to plan for throughout the year. This year it is especially imperative to have a plan and a back-up, and possibly a back-up for your back-up. With shortages of labor and materials combined with their rising costs, you need to ensure that you can handle large projects and repairs from financial and timeline standpoints. To reduce your risk of costly repairs and replacement, regular maintenance is key, and you must plan for them.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
theridgewoodblog.net

New Jersey Property Value Analysis: When Is It Time to Sell Your House?

Whether you need to sell your new jersey house for budgetary reasons or because it has simply become too big, selling a property can seem like a daunting and complex process. Fortunately, in most cases, doing so is simply a matter of looking at the market and deciding when it is best to put your home on the market. This article will be discussing the best time to sell your New Jersey house.
REAL ESTATE
northernvirginiamag.com

5 NoVA Remodels That Will Inspire Your Own Home Renovation

Everyone knows that the heart of the home is the kitchen. Whether it’s sharing a family meal or gossiping with friends at the last dinner party, it’s the room that is full of cherished memories. If you’re looking to make those future memories a little more stylish, turn to these kitchen remodels for guidance and inspiration for your next home project.
INTERIOR DESIGN
roguevalleymagazine.com

Diamond Home Improvement Has Everything For Your Next Home Project

Diamond Home Improvement offers all the selection of the big-box stores, but with hometown, family-owned, “shop local” service. Locations in Grants Pass and Klamath Falls are ready to serve your home improvement needs with extended hours 7 days a week. Products for that urgent fix or dream project await.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
hunker.com

The 2022 Remodeling Project at the Top of Many Homeowners' Lists

With a new year officially in full swing, you might be looking at what projects you want to tackle at home. You're certainly not alone. Zillow teamed up with homeowners advice tool Realm to figure out which home upgrades are top of mind for people across the United States. For starters, Zillow's research discovered that "72% of homeowners will consider at least one home improvement project in the coming year," according to a press release.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

How to Tell if a House Has Good Bones, According to a Home Renovation Expert

Though a house may be old or outdated, it could still have “good bones” — a phrase that’s often used to indicate a high level of quality and craftsmanship under the surface. And if you’re in the market for a home — especially one that you plan to renovate — knowing how to identify when a home has good bones (or not!) can mean the difference between a smart purchase decision and a money pit.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: These $1,000 IKEA Hack Built-Ins Save a Cluttered Garage Entryway

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If your house is on the market and you want to really wow a potential buyer, real estate agents advise painting the garage to show you’ve considered every last detail. And even if your house isn’t on the market, a fresh coat of paint can make this often-overlooked space feel (and look) brand-new, making every last detail of your own home feel special.
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

3 Things You Need to Do with Your Kitchen Cabinets, According to the Property Brothers

For cooks, the kitchen is the heart of the home, filled with family, friends and, of course, food. This high-traffic area needs to be durable, practical and, if all of our dreams come true, stylish. For those of us who live in older homes with outdated fixtures, kitchen remodels make a lot of sense, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less intimidating. So why not take some advice from the pros?
HOME & GARDEN
homecrux.com

Kereru Tiny House With Two Sleeping Lofts is Perfect Abode for Off-Grid Adventures

The world has stepped foot into the New Year and the craze for tiny homes doesn’t seem to come to an end. In fact, with the Covid-19 crisis looming on our heads, staying confined to small places and living off-grid has now become a necessity rather than a leisure activity. This past year we introduced you to multiple tiny houses on wheels. Some of these adorned their posh interior while other boasted their sleek exterior. The Kereru Tiny House is yet another great example of a highly-functional tiny home that will surely grip your interest toward living off-the-grid.
Apartment Therapy

The Under-$5 Pro Secret to Making Your DIY Built-Ins Look Like a Million Bucks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A lot of people enjoy the functional and aesthetic value of built-ins, but with the national average cost of $2,500 for a built-in bookshelf, it’s no wonder there are plenty of DIYers looking for clever ways to fake the look.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy