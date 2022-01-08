ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Banquet (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

By Jessie Mendoza
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWidowed mother Holly (Sienna Guillory) is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey (Jessica Alexander) experiences a profound enlightenment and insists that her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Startattle.com – A Banquet 2022. Genre : Horror. Country : United Kingdom....

‘The woman in the window’: final trailer and release date of the Netflix movie with Amy Adams that promises to be one of the thrillers of the year

The coronavirus pandemic caused the delay of countless films, but in some cases their distributors chose to sell them directly to a streaming platform. That was what happened in the case of ‘The woman in the window’, the thriller starring Amy Adams of which Netflix has already launched its final trailer.
Feast on the frightening trailer for ‘A Banquet’

One of our biggest regrets from TIFF 2021 was missing out on Ruth Gordon’s A Banquet, which premiered to a pretty rapturous reception from attending (and luckier) critics, and was pretty quickly acquired by IFC Midnight for distribution. After some time in the dark, IFC is finally ready to show off some footage from the film, which they’ve packaged in this handsome new trailer for the project that dropped on Tuesday afternoon. If you like your horror films feminist, food-themed and Scottish, well, this seems to be the project for you. There’s no haggis to be had here (sidenote: haggis is actually amazing, contrary to what many people think, especially if you get it from a traditional place. It’s just spiced mince, guys. Sure, the stomach-boiling seems pretty scary, but trust us, once you get past that… it’s wonderful, especially with some mashed potatoes).
It’s Family or Famine in IFC Midnight’s Horror Movie ‘A Banquet’ This February [Trailer]

First-time filmmaker Ruth Paxton‘s A Banquet was acquired by IFC Midnight in the wake of its Toronto International Film Festival premiere, and it’s coming home next month. Indiewire reports that A Banquet is coming to “select theaters and on digital platforms on February 18.” Indiewire also scored the trailer today, which we’ve embedded below.
A Higher Power Takes Over in Horror Film 'A Banquet' Official Trailer

"I can feel something inside of me…" IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film from the UK titled A Banquet, made by a Scottish filmmaker named Ruth Paxton. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and hit a bunch of others including Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Montclair, and London. Widowed mother Holly is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith Betsey refuses to eat, but loses no weight. The film stars Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Lindsay Duncan, & Kaine Zajaz. TIFF adds: "Between discomforting body horror and simmering psychodrama, Paxton skillfully escalates a common [dinner table] dynamic towards the upsetting but profound parental fears of being unable to understand one's own child, what they want or need, and how to protect them from… an unforgiving world." It looks extraordinarily unsettling. So creepy.
Sienna Guillory
Unsettling Trailer for Strange Teen Possession Horror Thriller A BANQUET

IFC Midnight has released a trailer for an upcoming horror film from the UK titled A Banquet. This film tells an unsettling story of a teenage girl who is under some kind of strange possession. As you might imagine, her mom is concerned, but she is being pushed to her limit as she struggles to deal with what is happening to her daughter.
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Sets Release Date With New Trailer, Poster

The Quintessential Quintuplets has debuted a new poster and trailer for its upcoming movie that set its release date! The second season might have been delayed from its originally scheduled release last year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, but it finally released earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime schedule. The end of its run came with the announcement that a new anime was currently in the works, and soon this new anime sequel was confirmed to be a whole feature film production. It's an exciting continuation for this anime, but unfortunately for many fans it's going to be the last.
Sundown (2022 movie) Tim Roth, trailer, release date

Wealthy couple Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg) are on vacation in Acapulco, Mexico along with younger members Colin and Alexa (Samuel Bottomley and Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. Startattle.com – Sundown 2022. When one relative disrupts the family’s tight-knit...
The Perfect Pairing (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Influential and anonymous food and wine critic Christina slips on ice and falls while visiting a winery – and no one knows who she is. Single father Michael and his family take her in to help her jog her memory. Startattle.com – The Perfect Pairing 2022. The Perfect...
Bridgerton season 2: Netflix announces release date for new episodes on Christmas day

Bridgerton has announced a release date for season two.The Netflix period drama became a huge hit when its first season aired on Christmas Day last year.Although fans were disappointed to see no new episodes released yesterday (25 December), the show, however, did finally announce that the second series will arrive on 25 March, 2022.The show’s creator Shonda Rhimes (previously Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal) confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Prepare the carriages, dear reader. #Bridgerton is back on March 25, 2022!”Prepare the carriages, dear reader. #Bridgerton is back on March 25, 2022!🐝💜 @shondaland @netflix pic.twitter.com/iCgth8MIUJ— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) December...
Scream, Morbius and more horror movies releasing in January 2022

We’re only a few days away from the new year, and it’s time to look ahead to some of the highly-anticipated horror movies arriving in January 2022. From the new Scream movie to Jared Leto’s debut as Morbius, there is plenty to be excited for in January. Outside of big theatrical releases, there is also plenty of smaller horror and thriller flicks coming to VOD and digital! Stay tuned for our follow-up piece highlighting the best new horror content coming to Netflix, too,
‘See for Me’ Review: A Blind Assassin Is Born in IFC Midnight’s Gripping Thriller

From “Scent of a Woman” to “Dancer in the Dark,” blind characters onscreen have rarely been played by the visually impaired. While recent films like “CODA” and “Sound of Metal” have shown deaf characters with nuance and authentic casting, blindness has not been afforded the same progress. Especially in genre fare, blindness is often used to indicate a certain grisly callousness (see: the “Don’t Breathe” films), or a sagely omniscience (like Master Aemon in “Game of Thrones,” played by blind actor Peter Vaughan). Even though authentic casting undoubtedly creates the best characters, like S. Robert Morgan as Omar’s trusted advisor...
The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
First Trailer: Netflix’s “All of Us Are Dead”

Netflix has set a January 28th premiere date for the South Korean coming-of-age horror-thriller series “All of Us Are Dead”. Based on Joo Dong-Geun’s popular 2009 webtoon graphic novel, the story follows a group of students trapped in a high school who find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Netflix has been bringing back fan favorite shows in the recent weeks, with new seasons of Emily in Paris, The Witcher, and Cobra Kai all hitting the streamer in the past month. But we know what you’ve really been waiting for: more of The Pogues! Outer Banks, aka OBX, debuted its sophomore season last summer, with several twists at the end that has left fans of the hit teen drama scratching their heads. Are you wondering when does Season 3 of OBX come out on Netflix? We’re here to help.
