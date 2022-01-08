A Banquet (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

One of our biggest regrets from TIFF 2021 was missing out on Ruth Gordon’s A Banquet, which premiered to a pretty rapturous reception from attending (and luckier) critics, and was pretty quickly acquired by IFC Midnight for distribution. After some time in the dark, IFC is finally ready to show off some footage from the film, which they’ve packaged in this handsome new trailer for the project that dropped on Tuesday afternoon. If you like your horror films feminist, food-themed and Scottish, well, this seems to be the project for you. There’s no haggis to be had here (sidenote: haggis is actually amazing, contrary to what many people think, especially if you get it from a traditional place. It’s just spiced mince, guys. Sure, the stomach-boiling seems pretty scary, but trust us, once you get past that… it’s wonderful, especially with some mashed potatoes).

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO