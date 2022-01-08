ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Can’t Believe How My Friend Is Treating Me After Her Baby Shower.

By Michelle Herman
Slate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I need a gut check about thank-you notes. An outmoded convention? Or still required? I am trying not to be hurt by/resentful of/angry with a friend (not a close friend) who threw a baby shower for herself and didn’t open the...

slate.com

Barbara King Sanchez
2d ago

Wow some of the comments are sad. When a person takes the time to shop for another you would think a moment to write a quick thank you would not be so hard. Maybe gift giving is also old fashioned - just a vocal acknowledgment is enough

Barbara King Sanchez
2d ago

I am shocked at the gifts I have sent and never received an acknowledgment - at times I have asked if it was received especially cash. Checks I at least know if they cleared they were received. Manners are out for too many

Diane Thomas
2d ago

if I give a gift, I expect a written thank you note if I was not present when given. I will allow time to receive but won't give again if I don't get a thank you. I took the time ,effort and money for your gift, a thank you is required!

