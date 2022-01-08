ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

Recycle your Styrofoam at Centerville’s event

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6712_0dgIpASx00

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Environmental Services is giving you a chance to properly recycle any Styrofoam leftover from your holiday gifts.

DPD: Don’t leave your car running this winter

On Saturday, January 8, you can drop your Styrofoam off at the Activity Center Park at 221 North Main Street in Centerville, Environmental Services said.  Volunteers at the park will unload the Styrofoam from your car without you ever having to leave your vehicle.

Dayton WWII Vet turns 100

Environmental Services did warn that used food containers will not be accepted, but all other Styrofoam is welcome from all sources, even if you come from another county.

The event will run from 9 am until 1 pm on Saturday.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Dayton hosts informational meeting for Full Circle Recovery Services on Jan. 10

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton will be holding an informational meeting with Full Circle Recovery Services on Monday, Jan. 10. The City of Dayton Department of Planning, Neighborhoods and Development with be hosting a Community Informational Meeting with Full Circle Recovery Services at 6 pm. The meeting will be held at 20 […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

3 Springfield schools move to virtual learning

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield City Schools have made some changes just one week into the semester. According to Springfield City Schools, three schools have been moved to virtual instruction for Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14. The three schools affected include Springfield High Schools, Schaefer Middle School and Hayward Middle School. All other […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Huber Heights City Schools to meet in response to COVID cases

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools will meet on Monday to discuss the district’s response to the surging amount of COVID-19 cases. In a statement on Jan. 7, the district said there has been a shortage of qualified staff due to the resurgence of COVID in the area. Due to this resurgence, […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, OH
Government
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Centerville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Society
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Montgomery County, OH
Society
City
Centerville, OH
Dayton, OH
Society
WDTN

Greater West Dayton Incubator Business Blitz now accepting applications

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater West Dayton Incubator is now accepting applications for its first Business Blitz. The Greater West Dayton Incubator Business Blitz is a free boot camp that is meant to help underrepresented entrepreneurs establish and grow their businesses. “Our goal is to help entrepreneurs legitimize, digitize and capitalize their new and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Pettibone Coffee closed for COVID-related staffing issues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pettibone Coffee in Dayton will be closed on Monday due to COVID-19 related staffing issues. In a Facebook post, Pettibone Coffee said they are experiencing staffing issues in relation to COVID. On Monday, Jan. 10, the roastery and café will be closed so the team can “rest up and test up.” […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Centerville City Schools short-staffed in transportation

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville City Schools experienced busing issues on Monday. On Monday, Jan. 10, Centerville City Schools announced in a Facebook post that they were experiencing busing issues due to being short-staffed. The district said it was short-staffed in the transportation department on Monday and that all available drivers were assisting. Some routes […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

RTA: Free rides to all on MLK Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton RTA will be offering free rides to all on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To ensure the community is able to attend events, RTA said it will be offering free rides to all; riders only need to board an RTA bus to receive a free ride. For the holiday […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Styrofoam#Volunteers#Holiday Gifts#Recycle#Dayton Wwii Vet#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

UD students celebrate move-in weekend, nearly 80% of campus vaccinated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The University of Dayton is welcoming back students this weekend as classes resume tomorrow. Campus is buzzing with foot traffic, families helping move their students back into their dorm. A group of sophomore roommates say besides having to wear a mask, they’re looking forward to experiencing a relatively normal college experience, something […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

MLK Day service: DPS to collect donations for homeless students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools will be holding a special event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to help homeless students in the area. On January 17, DPS will hold a drive-through donation drive for the MLK National Day of Service. Volunteers will be accepting hygiene items such as new/unopened masks, hand sanitizer, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Huber Heights elementary students move to remote learning

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights elementary school students will transition to remote learning starting Monday. Huber Heights City Schools said all Valley Forge Elementary students will move to an exclusively remote learning schedule beginning Monday, January 10. The district attributed the change to staff shortages worsened by a COVID-19 case surge. “Our district […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Riverside to host income tax assistance on Jan. 10

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Riverside will be providing income tax assistance for taxpayers on Monday. On Monday, Jan. 10, the City of Riverside said CCA representatives will be offering income tax help from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to the city, CCA representatives will be available at the Riverside Administrative Offices […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WDTN

Local colleges welcoming students back on Monday for spring semester

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local colleges are returning for their spring semesters on Monday. The University of Dayton is welcoming students back for in-person learning on Jan. 10. According to a statement from the university, masks are required indoors and they are encouraging students to get fully vaccinated and boosted. The university reported 79 percent […]
WDTN

Hiring now: Dayton USPS looking for mail carriers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States Postal Service is hiring in Dayton, and salary begins at $18.92 an hour. According to a release by the USPS, it is looking to fill immediate openings for the positions of city carrier assistants. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to pass both a […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

50k Ohio kids tested positive for COVID in Dec. 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In December, more than 50,000 kids in Ohio tested positive for COVID, higher than any other point in the pandemic. Libby Snow and her family traveled to Toledo over Christmas, but when they got back, they found an unwelcome surprise waiting for them. “Basically, from December 27th, until they went back […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Hunny Bee’s on Brown St. to open drive-thru

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Recently opened Hunny Bee’s on Brown Street will be debuting its drive-thru on Sunday. On Jan. 9, Hunny Bee’s will be opening its drive-thru, according to Hunny Bee’s representative Joe Niehaus. Hunny Bee’s is a chicken finger restaurant that opened in partnership with FUSIAN at 1200 Brown St., Suite 100. According […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Springfield 2nd grader attends school via Double Robotics

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – At Springfield City School’s Warder Park-Wayne Elementary, you’ll find 8-year-old second-grader Ellie Miller learning and enjoying school in a unique and innovative way. Ellie has Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA, and wasn’t supposed to live past the age of 2. “She has problems sitting, breathing, doing anything independently,” said Ellie’s mom […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy