Recycle your Styrofoam at Centerville’s event

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Environmental Services is giving you a chance to properly recycle any Styrofoam leftover from your holiday gifts.

On Saturday, January 8, you can drop your Styrofoam off at the Activity Center Park at 221 North Main Street in Centerville, Environmental Services said. Volunteers at the park will unload the Styrofoam from your car without you ever having to leave your vehicle.

Environmental Services did warn that used food containers will not be accepted, but all other Styrofoam is welcome from all sources, even if you come from another county.

The event will run from 9 am until 1 pm on Saturday.

