Lubbock, TX

Kansas at Texas Tech odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) and No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3, 0-1) tangle Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Below, we look at the Kansas vs. Texas Tech odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring at 83.3 points per game. The Jayhawks have rode strong 3-point shooting and rebounding to eight straight wins since losing to the Dayton Flyers Nov. 26. Over the eight wins, Kansas has shot 38.1% from distance while posting an average plus-10.0 on the boards. The Jayhawks had 15 offensive rebounds in a 64-63 triumph at Oklahoma State Tuesday.

The Red Raiders have allowed just 57.6 PPG: that ranks third in the conference and 10th in the nation. Texas Tech allowed just 51 in its last game but lost (51-47) at Iowa State on Wednesday. TTU shot just 38.8% from the floor in that loss after connecting on 50.5% of its field goals the previous four games.

Kansas at Texas Tech odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Kansas -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Texas Tech +155 (bet $100 to win $155)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kansas -4.5 (-105) | Texas Tech +4.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 139.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Kansas at Texas Tech odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Kansas 72, Texas Tech 70

Kansas is a really good team, but figure this as a tough spot for a team playing its second straight game on the road. In a clash of styles between the fast Jayhawks and methodical Raiders, look for the home five to have a legitimate shot at an outright win when this contest rolls down to triple-zeroes on the clock.

The interior TTU defense and Red Raider rebounding are big keys to the value on TEXAS TECH (+155).

Last season, Kansas beat Texas Tech by 6 at home and by 1 in Lubbock. Figure the Jayhawks suffering some fatigue and running into tough inside defense that grinds this score down to a close shave.

The sample isn’t great because of TTU’s relatively easy schedule so far, but analytic metrics are high on the Raiders’ home-court advantage.

BACK TEXAS TECH +4.5 (-120).

The number here looks solid, perhaps with just a slight lean toward the Over. PASS.

