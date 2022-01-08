ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Prop Bets Payday: Week 18 player prop picks and predictions

By John Holler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvDVL_0dgIocfI00

It’s the final week of the regular season, and we’ve decided to take five big-name players with something to play for as our picks as they look to either solidify their playoff positioning or get the win they need to get to the postseason. Below, we look at 5 NFL player prop bets for Week 18, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

Week 18 prop bet picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill OVER 66.5 receiving yards (-114)

I always love betting on Hill to hit an Over because it typically only takes one classic highlight film play of 40 yards or more to do the damage needed to hit a high number. This isn’t a high number, likely because he hasn’t hit the Over on that number in his last three games against the Broncos, but I love going with a guy like Hill, who only needs three or four catches to hit a point this low. When the number is low enough for a guy like Hill that he can hit the Over on a single reception, you got to go with it.

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor OVER 115.5 rushing yards (-114)

There are two players who have erupted to the point that the Over/Under has become so absurdly high that it’s hard to accept – Taylor and Cooper Kupp (see below). Taylor has rushed for more than 100 yards in seven of his last nine games, including 116 in his first meeting with the Jags. If the Colts win, they’re in, and if they want to win, they need to keep riding Taylor, who can pass some elite company in his final game of being the bell cow of the Colts offense.

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp UNDER 120.5 receiving yards (-114)

The Rams are the No. 2 seed in the NFC but haven’t won their division yet. The San Francisco 49ers are the No. 6 seed but haven’t clinched a playoff spot yet – despite No. 7 seed Philadelphia having already punched its playoff ticket and having lost to the Niners in Week 2. Before their meeting in November, Kupp had never had more than 41 yards against the 49ers defense. In their earlier meeting, he racked up 122 yards but needed 11 receptions to accomplish that. I’ve made some solid money being ahead of the curve on the Matthew Stafford-Kupp love affair, but in a game with such huge implications, it’s hard to imagine the 49ers aren’t going to double Kupp downfield and force him to catch short passes, which makes hitting 121 yards a big ask. We were going under before this number steamed up two more yards, and we’re sticking with it.

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown OVER 70.5 receiving yards (-114)

The Titans need a win to lock down the No. 1 seed in the AFC and get an extra week to potentially get Derrick Henry back. Henry has been designated to return, but there is no word on whether he’ll play this week. Brown has 114 or more receiving yards in three of five games against the Texans, but none of those games have had the gravity that this one does. Without Henry to potentially carry the ball 30 times or more, the Titans are going to have to keep the offense balanced against a defense that struggles to stop the pass. Look for Brown to dominate his matchups and potentially top 100 yards for the fourth time in six games.

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews UNDER 69.5 receiving yards (-114)

Andrews has been on fire the last month with Tyler Huntley, piling up 465 yards in the last four games. But, before that, he had four catches for 50 yards against the Steelers. That shouldn’t come as any surprise. The Steelers make Andrews a focal point of their game plan in their semi-annual bloodbath with the Ravens. The 50 yards Andrews gained was the most he ever has against the Steelers. In five career games, he has caught just 17 passes and never scored a touchdown. Mike Tomlin makes a point not to let Andrews hurt him, so he may need six or seven receptions to hit the Over… and he has never caught that many passes against a Pittsburgh defense.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
NESN

Steelers Take Victory Lap For Making Playoffs … But There’s One Problem

The Steelers kept their postseason chances alive with an overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens, and while Pittsburgh hasn’t officially earned a playoff berth, the organization is celebrating like it has. The Steelers will get into the playoffs as long as the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers...
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Ravens#Titans#American Football#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Kansas City Chiefs#Colts#Wr#Nfc
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Shocked By NFL Result On Sunday Afternoon

The NFL world was truly shocked by one game result on Sunday afternoon. The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday afternoon needing to get past the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars to lock up a playoff berth. Unfortunately for Indianapolis, the Colts were unable to do it, falling to the Jaguars, 26-14, in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
USA Today
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

J.J. Watt’s hilarious reaction to T.J. Watt tying Michael Strahan’s sack record

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt is on the precipice of setting NFL history, needing just one more sack to overtake Michael Strahan for the single-season sacks record. Watt managed to tie the mark set by Strahan on Sunday against the Ravens, only to take a hit to the groin one play later. His brother, fellow NFL star J.J. Watt, was going through all the emotions on Twitter, and shouted out his brother with some hilarious commentary.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Performance Today

The Indianapolis Colts are on the verge of blowing their chance at the playoffs, and Carson Wentz is playing a key role in the collapse. Indianapolis trails the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars 23-3 early in the fourth quarter. A victory would have secured a playoff berth for the Colts, but right now it looks like they will be spending the postseason at home.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Carson Wentz, Colts get meme treatment after choking away playoff spot

The Indianapolis Colts laid a giant egg on Sunday with a chance to reach the playoffs, and the social media trolls couldn’t jump on them fast enough. The Colts controlled their own destiny heading into Week 18. All they had to do was beat the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, and they could not get it done despite being more than a two-touchdown favorite. The Jags controlled the game from the start thanks in part to Carson Wentz playing one of his worst games of the season. Jacksonville cruised to a comfortable 26-11 win, eliminating the Colts from the postseason.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Playoff Scenarios: Could we see a bizarre situation in this elimination game?

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 game is set up to be a potential playoff elimination game. However, a couple of scenarios could see both teams make the playoffs. Let’s examine the scenarios for both the Chargers and Raiders in a game that will finalize the NFL playoff picture for the 2021-22 NFL season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy