ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Beat those Winter Blues with a Hudson Valley Pub Crawl

By Robyn Taylor
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s January. Meh. The holidays are over, and now we have the rest of the winter to look forward to. Or for some of us, not to look forward to. Here comes the cold, the snow, the blustery days, and the cabin fever. What we really need is something fun to...

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Enjoy This Ultimate Zen Den for Just over $100 a Day

With room for 8 guests plus yourself, this amazing house set minutes from the Gunks offers your the perfect Zen weekend. It is referred to as the Empathic Soul House hosted by Jenny on Airbnb and it offers the most amazing getaway any time of year for the person, or people, looking to unplug. Complete with the breathtaking view of the Shawangunks ridge from almost every room, this house also offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large kitchen, a fireplace, a wood stove, a hot tub, a whirlpool bathtub, and even a meditation house.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

3 Ways to Beat Cabin Fever in the Hudson Valley

Let's admit it, it's about that time. We are in the beginning of January and were wondering what's next. From the change in seasons to daylight savings, that after holidays feeling of wondering what to do next and possibly the winter blues. However, none of these things are considered bad.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, NY
Restaurants
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
Middletown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Middletown, NY
Hudson, NY
Food & Drinks
Middletown, NY
Food & Drinks
Middletown, NY
Restaurants
Hudson Valley Post

How Can The Hudson Valley Get Their Mitts on Girl Scout Cookies?

Did you grow up eating Girl Scout Cookies? It wasn't until I moved out of my parents house that I even realized there were options other than the "Thin Mints." Seriously, when your Dad really only loves the Thin Mints, that is all you will find at your childhood home. Somehow he managed to make me think there were only a few in the package as well. I found out later that he was just making sure that he was the one to be able to enjoy the majority of the box.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Hudson Valley Flea Market Announces 2022 Dates

With the chilly weather that hit the Hudson Valley these past few days, and the expected snow in the forecast for later this week, let's think about a Hudson Valley tradition that happens in warmer weather that will certainly brighten our spirits. The Stormville Flea Market has announced their 2022...
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Calendars#Ticket Sales#Food Drink#Clemson Bros#Equilibrium Brewery#Italian
Hudson Valley Post

Where to Get Your Covid-19 Booster in the Hudson Valley

As 2021 is coming to a close, Covid-19 is following us right into 2022. With new variants such as the Delta and Omicron variants being discovered this year, we are far from out of the woods. It was reported this week that the United States hit nearly two million new cases of Covid-19, meaning that the daily average is up to 277,000. These numbers are the highest they have been during the pandemic. The large uptick in reported cases comes from the omicron variant sweeping across the states, leading to a high demand for testing. The government has announced that they will start mailing rapid test kits to homes in a couple of weeks. After the first batch is out, a new website will launch to order more kits.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hudson Valley Post

How You Can Help Make a Hudson Valley Movie Possible

Here's a chance for you to be part of Hudson Valley history. A new movie is in the works, but it won't be able to be made without your help. The film, Seven Sentinels: Lighthouses of the Hudson River, plans to both celebrate the last seven lighthouses still standing on the Hudson River, and reveal the hidden histories of how they helped build this country. The Hudson River was the main artery of travel when the United States was growing into the nation it is today. For one, it helped build New York City (did you know that cement from Rosendale, in Ulster County, helped build the foundation for the Brooklyn Bridge? And guess how it was transported down to the city...). It also was one of the first avenues for steam boats, led to the creation of the Erie canal, and so much more. And while the river provided the road, the lighthouses kept the ships on their path and away from rocky shores. But there's a problem.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Middletown, New York’s 10 Best Pizza Places

Don't think we forgot about you, Middletown. Here are the top places to grab a slice while you're there. It's no secret that New Yorkers love pizza and the Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing pizzerias. Which pizza place tops them all? We fully understand that the answer to that question is subjective. A few weeks ago we compiled a list of some of the best pizza places in Poughkeepsie, New York. The top spot was controversial and I'd be lying if I said that the top spot for this week isn't without some objection as well.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Homeless Pets Will Benefit from Betty White Challenge

Two things that I love in this life are animals and Betty White in her hilarious role as Rose, on "The Golden Girls". As we said goodbye to 2021, we unfortunately also said goodbye to America's favorite golden girl, Betty White. It was one of those moments where something happens and everyone comes together. People from all over the world took a moment of silence as we all tried to understand what we had heard at that time.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy