ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

20 Safest Airlines In The World Named For 2022

By Greg Robertson
travelawaits.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir New Zealand has dethroned Qantas as the world’s safest airline in the 2022 rankings by AirlineRatings.com, an organization that tracks airlines for safety, product, and COVID-19 policies. The company monitors 385 airlines around the world and selected Air New Zealand at the top of this year’s annual...

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

The Safest Places To Travel in 2022

For eager travelers, 2021 was a year of both progress and setbacks. Some of the premier destinations around the world reopened to tourism over the past 12 months, air travel surged, and cruise ships returned to the seas as COVID-19 vaccination rates climbed. However, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in late November led to heightened travel advisories and tightened entry requirements. Therefore, in 2022, travelers will once again be seeking out destinations with safety top of mind.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air New Zealand#Pacific Airlines#Frontier Airlines#Safest Airlines#Qantas#Airlineratings Com
The Independent

‘No more carry on’: Australian airlines unite against disruptive passengers

As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WORLD
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Which airline is most likely to bump passengers from their flight?

With overbooked flights and lack of staff, it’s common for travelers to be involuntarily bumped from their flights. The FinanceBuzz team knows just how unpredictable air travel can be – in hopes of getting everyone home for the holidays, they analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics over the last year to determine: which airlines are most likely to bump their passengers, the airlines that offer compensation most often, and which airlines pay the most money for involuntary bumps.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Flew The Most Trijets?

From the 1960s and 1970s, three-engine trijet aircraft were a common sight with many airlines. They served an important role. Three engines were more economical than four, but flight operations were not limited as strictly as twin-engine aircraft. With the rise in twins’ ability and the introduction of ETOPS regulations, the popularity of trijets decreased. For a long time, though, they formed a significant part of many airline fleets – especially in the US and in Russia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

The Naughtiest Airline Passengers of 2021

The past year saw air travel return to pre-pandemic levels but with it, there was an alarming rise in disruptive and sometimes violent behavior that diverted flights and kept the No Fly List growing in some cases. As the year comes to a close, here's a look back at some of the most despicable airline passenger behavior of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Idaho8.com

The world’s best-performing airline has been revealed

Among the clouds over 2022, we’re finding silver linings. Some popular countries for tourism are relaxing entry restrictions, and the world’s safest and most punctual airlines have been revealed. Here are the biggest stories from CNN Travel this week. How flying will change in 2022. New airline launches....
LIFESTYLE
airlive.net

United Airlines will fly eight of the 10 US longest routes

United Airlines is on a mission for 2022 to establish itself as the dominant US long-haul carrier. Global borders are reopening and US carriers are focused on expansion. The new year will see US airlines fly to distant destinations once again including new and returning destinations in Singapore, Australia, India, and more.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Which Was The Most On-Time Airline Last Year?

With 2021 in the bag, airlines will be looking back at their performance and seeing where they can improve. There are some expected results but plenty of surprises when looking at which operators were the most on time. Cirium has shared a report highlighting the airlines that are most frequently...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Back Again: The World’s Only Active Airline Airbus A340-500

The A340-500 is virtually extinct in scheduled airline use. In 2021, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) used one aircraft between Baku and Moscow and the Turkish resort of Bodrum before the type was grounded in early September. It marked the end of the A340-500 commercially, but it was only temporary. One aircraft has returned to service, but for how long?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Could Be Forced To Fly 18,000 Empty Planes To Keep Slots

The Lufthansa Group has said that it will be forced to fly the equivalent of 18,000 empty planes during the winter season in order to keep its valuable airport slots. The ‘use it or lose it’ slot rule had been suspended in March 2020, but was brought back incrementally and now stands at 50%. Despite canceling some 33,000 flights, the airline fears unnecessary flights will be operated just to preserve its slots.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fast Company

Safest airlines 2022: Reigning champ Qantas takes a nosedive, and Southwest falls off the list

As both travel and coronavirus cases surge, AirlineRatings.com has released its annual ranking of the world’s safest airlines, and this year’s list saw some turbulence. Notably, Qantas, the famously safe Australian carrier that topped the list for the past few years, took a steep nosedive down to seventh place. That was due to a “slight increase in incidents coupled with the fleet age,” AirlineRatings.com’s editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas told CNN. While the website doesn’t specify, it doesn’t escape notice that Qantas made a high-profile gaffe in October, when a Boeing flight en route from Perth to Adelaide had to be diverted due to a fuel imbalance, which was classified as a “serious incident.” (An imbalance occurs when the fuel tanks on the left and right wings of the place contain unequal amounts, making one side heavier than the other.)
INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Why do airlines set weird departure and arrival times?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

The airline lost your luggage. Now what?

Mishandled bags have always plagued travelers, but pandemic challenges have given airline employees extra obstacles to get passengers their bags. Already dealing with lack of staffing, flight crews have hit another hurdle as the omicron variant has sent workers into quarantine. During the holidays, rapidly rising cases meant even fewer employees were available to keep flight operations running smoothly, causing thousands of delays and cancellations, which are ongoing.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy