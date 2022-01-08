ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City Coach Sends Warning to FA Cup Competitors Following 4-1 Demolition of Swindon Town

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZavlW_0dgInUW900

After it was confirmed that seven first-team players had entered into isolation due to Covid related reasons, a question that was on every fan’s mind was about the line-up that would be available to face Swindon.

In classic Pep Guardiola fashion, the starting XI was strong enough to battle it out in a Premier League game, and Rodolfo Borrell’s quotes about it being ‘one of the easiest line-ups to decide’ started to add up - with his side going on to win 4-1.

But the stand-in Sky Blues boss explained the reason behind why they went full-strength for the FA Cup third round contest in his post-match press conference.

"In terms of fielding a strong team (vs Swindon), we take this competition very seriously. It’s a great competition. We are very much aware of the history of the FA Cup in this country and what it means," revealed Borrell.

Rodolfo Borrell also went on to give his opinion that the club's recent FA Cup win in 2018/19 should be classed right up there with their Premier League title wins, revealing:

We have achieved three Premier Leagues and many other titles, but our FA Cup win was one of our proudest."

While there is this idea that Pep Guardiola and co. simply field their so-called ‘second team’ in such competitions, it is quite clear to gauge from Borrell’s comments that the club respects the history and pedigree of the FA Cup in particular.

A drive to compete till the very end for every single trophy is what makes this Manchester City side one of English football’s all-time greats.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CityXtra

"We're Not Playing Champions League!", "What Injury Crisis?" - Several Man City Fans React to Rodolfo Borrell's Starting XI to Face Swindon Town in FA Cup

The Premier League champions will come up against Ben Garner's side at the County ground days after a massive COVID-19 outbreak within the first-team bubble, which saw seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff members enter isolation ahead of the tie. In the absence of head coach Pep Guardiola and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodolfo Borrell
Person
Pep Guardiola
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City taking FA Cup as seriously as any competition – Rodolfo Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell insisted Manchester City take the FA Cup “very seriously” after they comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots, including eight on target.Jesus missed a penalty and Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation goal but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Palmer outstanding as Man City win at FA Cup opponents Swindon

Cole Palmer showed he has "the talent and ingredients" to make a big impact for Manchester City after playing a starring role in their FA Cup third-round win at Swindon, according to assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell. The 19-year-old midfielder scored one goal and made another against the League Two side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rising Man City star Cole Palmer must be ready to seize chance – Rodolfo Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell has told “huge talent” Cole Palmer to stay patient and make the most of any opportunities he gets to play in star-studded Manchester City’s side after the teenager impressed during Friday’s FA Cup win over Swindon The 19-year-old finished with a goal and an assist to his name as Covid-hit City ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over the League Two Robins to book their place in the fourth round.Palmer’s first major contribution was to put City’s opening goal on a plate for Bernardo Silva before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error to make it 2-0 just before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Covid#Xi#Premier Leagues#Pep Guardiola And Co#English
The Associated Press

COVID-hit Man City ousts fourth-tier Swindon 4-1 in FA Cup

SWINDON, England (AP) — Manchester City easily coped without seven coronavirus-infected players in eliminating fourth-tier club Swindon 4-1 to open the third round of the FA Cup on Friday. City was still able to deploy a lineup packed with international players including the first three scorers — Bernardo Silva,...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Confirmed Line-Ups: Swindon Town vs Manchester City (FA Cup)

It was confirmed on Thursday that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, assistant coach Juanma Lillo and seven first-team players were among 21 members of the first-team bubble isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 this week. Despite the major COVID-19 outbreak withing the senior squad, Manchester City did not request for...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man City stand-in coach Borrell: Pep called at halftime of FA Cup win

Manchester City stand-in coach Rodolfo Borrell says Pep Guardiola was in touch for their FA Cup win at Swindon. Seven players and a further 14 coaching staff, including the Catalan and Juanma Lillo, were unable to travel with the squad having tested positive in the build-up to the game. Nonetheless,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Swindon 1-4 Man City: Premier League leaders into FA Cup fourth round despite Pep Guardiola's absence

Cole Palmer has been tipped to emulate Phil Foden after starring in Manchester City's 4-1 win over Swindon in the FA Cup. The 19-year-old started the game and scored as City, who were missing 20 players and staff - including manager Pep Guardiola and seven-first team players - due to Covid-19 - reached the FA Cup fourth-round with a comfortable victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Man City eliminate Swindon Town as Gundogan, teen Palmer net beauties

Cole Palmer scored a goal and added an assist as Manchester City beat Swindon Town on Friday to kickoff Premier League clubs’ entry into the FA Cup. Palmer had a wonderful 86 minutes at right wing against lower-league opposition, taking five shots and registering four key passes as CIty waltzed into the fourth round with a 4-1 win at the County Ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer 'has the ingredients' to emulate Phil Foden at the Etihad, says assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell after his 'great quality' in goal-scoring display against Swindon in FA Cup win

Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell believes that Cole Palmer has the qualities to emulate Phil Foden and become a star for the club. Palmer produced an impressive display as City beat Swindon 4-1 away in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday night, with the youngster scoring and providing an assist.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from a Cole Palmer masterclass against Swindon Town in FA Cup

Starting only his third ever game for the Manchester City senior team, Cole Palmer rose to the occasion with a breakthrough display against Swindon Town in an enticing FA Cup contest. A majestic assist from the Academy talent was followed up by scintillating effort by the 19-year old during the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell reveals Pep Guardiola was 'constantly in touch' during FA Cup clash against Swindon and stressed: 'We are taking all the competitions seriously'

Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell revealed that Pep Guardiola was constantly in contact during Friday night's FA Cup third round tie away to Swindon Town. City ran out 4-1 winners against the League Two side, with Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer all getting on the scoresheet. Harry McKirdy got a consolation for Swindon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Raheem Sterling Set to Sign New Manchester City Contract

Sterling, who moved from Merseyside to Manchester in a deal worth £49 million in the summer of 2015, has bounced back into form in recent weeks, scoring four goals in his last five matches in all competitions. The 27-year-old has made 270 appearances under Pep Guardiola to date, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
534
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy