Man City Coach Sends Warning to FA Cup Competitors Following 4-1 Demolition of Swindon Town

After it was confirmed that seven first-team players had entered into isolation due to Covid related reasons, a question that was on every fan’s mind was about the line-up that would be available to face Swindon.

In classic Pep Guardiola fashion, the starting XI was strong enough to battle it out in a Premier League game, and Rodolfo Borrell’s quotes about it being ‘one of the easiest line-ups to decide’ started to add up - with his side going on to win 4-1.

But the stand-in Sky Blues boss explained the reason behind why they went full-strength for the FA Cup third round contest in his post-match press conference.

"In terms of fielding a strong team (vs Swindon), we take this competition very seriously. It’s a great competition. We are very much aware of the history of the FA Cup in this country and what it means," revealed Borrell.

Rodolfo Borrell also went on to give his opinion that the club's recent FA Cup win in 2018/19 should be classed right up there with their Premier League title wins, revealing:

“We have achieved three Premier Leagues and many other titles, but our FA Cup win was one of our proudest."

While there is this idea that Pep Guardiola and co. simply field their so-called ‘second team’ in such competitions, it is quite clear to gauge from Borrell’s comments that the club respects the history and pedigree of the FA Cup in particular.

A drive to compete till the very end for every single trophy is what makes this Manchester City side one of English football’s all-time greats.

