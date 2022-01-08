Products of the Week: A Comfort Food Care Package, Modular Laptops and a TriPartite YEEZY Launch

InsideHook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Katz’s Deli announces “get well soon” boxes, Framework implements easy-fix laptop tech and YEEZY GAP sets the stage for a Balenciaga link-up.

YEEZY

YEEZY GAP x Balenciaga

Say what you will about the man, but Kanye West broke brains and shattered traditional barriers with the announcement of YZY’s partnership with GAP more than a year ago. Since then, he’s created (see: commissioned) a sold-out puffer jacket, gotten divorced, delivered highly divisive music and informed dating standards, among other things. Yet even with all this, he’s managed to flabbergast us once again. West took to Instagram this morning with a bombshell divulgence that YEEZY, GAP and fashion house Balenciaga have signed into a collaborative project, “YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA.” Details are scant — perhaps it won’t be traditional fashion fare at all. What we do know is that the project is a “commitment to bringing creativity to the forefront and delivering [West’s] vision of utilitarian design for all.” Food for thought, huh?

The Whiskey Exchange

JJ Corry Fierfield Barberry Botanical Irish Whiskey

Fierfield combines Irish whiskey from JJ Corry with native Irish botanicals, inspired by traditional Irish remedies. Barberry is rich and autumnal, with hazelnuts and damson notes, tempered by blood orange and garden herbs on the palate.

Billabong

Chris Burkard x Billabong A/Div Natural Camo Collection

Chris Burkard — photographer extraordinaire and InsideHook darling — has teamed up with Billabong for a collection of outdoor-ready apparel, and we can’t get enough of it. The three camo patterns (highland, glacier and iceberg) are inspired by Burkard’s photographs during his travels, not so subtly messaging that nature is still the greatest design inspiration around (take that, Grand Rapids). The Journey Plus Jacket is our favorite piece from the collection — it’s a quilted nylon puffer that’s prima-lofted for max warmth and just generally looks sick.

Adidas

Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC True Wireless Headphones

The Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC Headphones, mouthful name aside, are a premium, true wireless pair of earbuds geared specifically for the athlete in us all. Active Noise Canceling enables immersive sound, and IPX5 technology means an extra sweat sesh isn’t going to be an issue. Pound for pound, they’re a great choice for any workout warrior.

Amazon

The Porsche 911 Book by René Staud

The king of car coffee table books is back with a revised and updated version, new format, reduced price and all the Porsche 911 content you could ask for. Photographed by renowned car photographer René Staud, The Porsche 911 Book captures every detail of each 911 model variant, honoring the car’s unique and unmistakable legacy and impact.

Framework

Framework Modular Laptop

The Framework Laptop isn’t just a high-speed, ultra-light performance computer — it’s also one of the first laptops that allows users to fix, upgrade and customize all by themselves. Available as a preassembled unit or available to customize yourself, the modularity of the computer and its easy-build, easy-apart functionality makes it ostensibly the last laptop you’ll ever need.

Myles Apparel

Myles Apparel Momentum Track Pants

Myles Apparel is one of the best examples of walking the performance/loungewear line, as shown yet again with their new Momentum Track Pants. Designed for mobility and ready to train, the style is ready for all the burpees, stair sprints and big lifts you can throw at them, with the added bonus of being comfortable and relaxed enough to wear for a different kind of marathon — how much Ozark you can watch in one sitting.

Katz’s Deli

Katz’s Deli “Get Well Soon” Package

The best medicine is a COVID vaccine — if you haven’t already, get your damn shot. But if you’re set on those, then Katz’s get well package seems like the obvious choice Each hand-packed box contains the NYC institution’s housemade chicken noodle soup, famous matzoh ball soup (aka Jewish Penicillin), hand-carved turkey breast, hearty potato knishes, authentic New York everything bagels and classic deli rye bread — enough to feed anyone laid up for days.

Rare Stash

Rare Stash Bourbon

Surely you’ve heard of Connor McGregor’s Proper No.12 Whiskey, but now there’s a new UFC-owned whiskey in town. Rare Stash Bourbon is Dustin Poirier’s first endeavor into the alcohol game, although he’s no stranger to the business — he already owns a hot sauce brand — and it looks to be a winner. Branded as a collectible bourbon, each bottle is supposed to have its own unique taste, as Rare Stash allows “the natural qualities of the bourbon ingredients and the purity of the distillate to harmonize with each unique barrel its aged in during the aging process.”