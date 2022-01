The New York Giants seemed to get a truly dynamic player in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with Kadarius Toney. In Week Five, Toney put together an electric receiving performance on the road against the Cowboys. The 20th overall pick in the draft caught ten passes on thirteen targets for 189 receiving yards. The Giants lost that game, but fans walked away feeling confident in the future of their first-round rookie. Since then, though, Toney has struggled to get on the field and is now officially OUT for Sunday’s season finale, ending his rookie season prematurely.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO