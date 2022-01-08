Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Temperatures Since February Of Last Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another frigid start with temperatures in the single digits and teens along with single digit wind chills.

This is the coldest we’ve been since Feb 21st!

Roads could still be icy in a few spots, but we will finally see more sun today with high pressure scooting by and highs back in the mid 30s.

Another refreeze is expected by Sunday morning with lows back below freezing and then we will have our next round of rain and even freezing rain overnight.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for areas east and north of I-80 starting at midnight and going until 7 AM tomorrow due to a light glaze possible.

Highs on Sunday will be back in the 40s and most spots will just see rain but as temperatures drop AGAIN Monday morning to the mid 20s, a re-freeze could lead to icy surfaces.

Next week there will be sunshine for much of Monday, but snow showers are possible at night along the ridges and north and highs are only back in the 20s with lows in the teens and possible single digits again for Tuesday morning. Hello January!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos