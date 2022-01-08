Winds die down overnight, temps heat up Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — 5 .m. Update:

Saturday evening will be a little breezy with winds gusts above 20 mph. Winds will die down and it will stay dry overnight.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-60s and will getting warmer as the day goes on.

Low 80s return Sunday afternoon, with showers and maybe an isolated storm or two by Monday afternoon.

Another cool down will head our way by Monday evening.

Saturday will be a very nice day with mostly sunny and breezy condition. Temperature will reach the upper 70s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Sunday will be warm ahead of our next cold front.

Some areas could reach the low 80s on Sunday, almost 10 degrees above average temperature.

Our next cold front arrives late Monday.

We’ll get some scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon, and that will bring in cooler weather.

Read: Florida returns $25M in unclaimed property to residents; are you among them?

High temperatures will be in the 60s on Tuesday.