Lawrence Brooks, oldest U.S. World War II veteran, dies at 112

WOBURN (CBS) – For six years now, Angelina Gonsalves of Woburn has been missing her late husband Johnny. “I loved him dearly and he was quite a guy. I still feel his presence, I really do,” Gonsalves told WBZ-TV. Her soulmate of 61 years, he was the father to her five sons. “It was just a funny feeling, he was around us at Christmas time. One of his favorite times of the year,” she said, smiling. So, imagine the family’s joy, to open this – a hello from heaven, in the form of a long-lost letter. “This was written December 6th, 1945… It says ‘Dear...

