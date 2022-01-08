ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Lawrence Brooks, oldest U.S. World War II veteran, dies at 112

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Brooks, the oldest American surviving World War II veteran, died...

'Ellena Handbasket
2d ago

can't even begin to imagine the things he's seen and the upheavals he's lived through in the 11 decades that he was alive. may he get to rest now.

Western Pa. Rebel
2d ago

Salute.. you will always be remembered as the Greatest Generation in our American History. RIP Dear Soldier, You definitely will be in Our Hearts and Prayers.

