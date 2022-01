Throughout the past century home buying has changed quite a lot. In the old days a large family might get by with only a 3 bedroom house, but today’s requirements often stretch to en suite bathrooms, extra bedrooms, and sun porches and office spaces to boot. The phrase “master bedroom” is thought to originate from the tradition of English headmasters’ quarters at boarding schools. These spaces were more like studio apartments, with a private bathroom attached as an amenity for the the head of the school. By the 1920s this term was being used to describe slightly larger bedrooms in American homes that had an attached bath.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO