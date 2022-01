Thousands more flat-owners could be spared the cost of removing dangerous cladding from their buildings under new government plans to coerce developers into shouldering the expense, according to a report.Currently only leaseholders in buildings taller than 18 metres – or those with at least six storeys – are able to access grants to replace cladding, introduced after the Grenfell Tower fire claimed 72 lives in June 2017 and exposed a safety crisis in properties across the country.With people in buildings below that height facing the prospect of taking out large and costly loans to replace the flammable materials, often while...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO