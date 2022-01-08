ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Up to a million of Florida’s COVID tests expired in a warehouse

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myibw_0dgIkILi00

(CBS) – Florida officials admitted on Thursday that they had up to a million coronavirus test kits stored in a warehouse that expired just before New Year’s Eve. The statement comes as Florida continues to be among those hardest hit by COVID-19, with some residents saying they are “desperate” to find tests.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat running for governor, first accused current Governor Ron DeSantis of stockpiling tests on December 30, saying that the Department of Health had a “significant number” of tests set to expire.

“With Omicron infections exploding throughout Florida, I beg of him to release these tests immediately to local counties and cities, and to stand up state-sponsored testing sites,” Fried said. “To let these tests expire while Floridians anxiously wait for hours in testing lines is negligent at best, and heartless at worst.”

Fried said that when COVID started to surge in the state around December 20, she began discussing the situation with other local leaders. Soon after, she spoke with an individual who she described as “pretty high up in the governor’s office.”

That person, she said, told her about the tests, and did not want their name used “because of the fact this governor has a tendency to have revenge and they would most likely lose their job,” Fried said.

DeSantis’ office denied the accusation in an email to CBS affiliate WTSP earlier this week. But on Thursday at a press conference in West Palm Beach, DeSantis and other officials admitted to the expired tests.

“We had between 800,000 and a million test kits — Abbott test kits — in our warehouse that did expire,” Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, said at the conference. “We tried to give them out prior to that, but there wasn’t a demand for it.”

Guthrie said the state received a three-month extension for the kits that expired between December 26 and 30, roughly a week after Fried first learned of the tests.

“Prior to that date, we did ask Abbott and the federal government for another three-month extension on those, so we could use those tests,” Guthrie said. “We’re still waiting to hear about that from HHS.”

DeSantis then said that the state doesn’t want “to send out inaccurate tests.”

“They already were extended in September. There wasn’t a lot of demand for them,” DeSantis said. “They’ve been sending them out as requested. There was no withholding anything. It’s just the FDA hasn’t gotten back to DEM about whether you can still send.”

Jeremy Redfern, the health department’s press secretary, tweeted Thursday that Fried was just “big mad” that the state was “over-prepared for another wave of COVID-19.”

He told CBS News that it’s “simply false” to suggest the state “waited around for these test kits to expire,” and that the pre-packaged kits have to be administered by “trained individuals,” as they are not designed for individual use.

“The FDA granted the test manufacturer a 3-month extension in May of 2021,” Redfern told CBS News. “The original expiration of the test kits in question was September 2021. The manufacturer has also informed us that they have submitted another extension request.”

DeSantis said the state had wanted to provide “a bunch” of the stockpiled tests to long-term care facilities when they received them, but that the facilities claimed they didn’t have staff on hand to administer them.

He pointed to Omicron for Florida’s test shortage, saying there “wasn’t a lot of COVID going around,” in the summer and fall, prompting “low demand.”

“Florida had one of the lowest COVID rates in the country during fall, so the demand for testing was correspondingly low,” DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw told CBS News. “Though tests went unused due to insufficient demand, as the governor said: it’s better to be overprepared than underprepared.”

Yet, in August, Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19 — the most infections in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

And the state currently has the second-highest 28-day COVID case average in the U.S., with more than 745,200 reported cases in that time frame, according to Johns Hopkins University, and 615 deaths. The state has had nearly 4.5 million cases since COVID first hit the nation.

Many Florida residents have questioned DeSantis’ claim of “low demand” for the tests.

In the week leading up to December 30, there were more than a million COVID tests performed in Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than 3 million in the month leading up to that date.

“I have spent the last 4 days crawling up the state trying to find [over the counter] test for my whole family who is sick,” one person tweeted this week. “Cant find any. You cant even book a drive thru appointment for 2 weeks.”

“Spoke with a friend in Florida. He is desperate,” another person tweeted on December 30. “He needs to get his 90 year old mom a Covid test and he can’t find any at home test, the line for PCR is over 4 hours long.”

Florida resident Ryan Prem told CBS News that when he and his wife were attempting to get tested the week before Christmas, their local testing site had a walk-up line of about 100 people. When they went back to the site closer to Christmas and New Year, he said, “it seemed like double.”

“I can only imagine how many people were testing positive,” he told CBS News. “I personally know about 15 people who just in the past 2-3 weeks tested positive, though a majority of them were previously fully vaccinated.”

The long lines and difficult-to-find tests are not new in the state, and people have expressed their frustrations with the process for months. In November, one person tweeted they “can’t find a covid test anywhere.”

Fried told CBS News that she had asked the governor to reopen state-run testing sites, which have been closed since May, before she found out about the stockpile.

“As of today,” she said on Friday, “we still don’t have any state-sponsored testing sites.”

“The lines wrapped around for hours upon hours, that start before the crack of dawn,” Fried said. “People are sitting in these cars and in these lines to get tests, and to say that there’s no demand — I don’t know where the governor was, but all he had to do was drive around any part of our state and would have seen the demand on the ground.”

Fried tweeted Thursday that the administration’s inaction on the expired tests is “a complete failure.” Officials, she said, should have distributed the tests to facilities throughout the state.

DeSantis’ disclosure of the expired tests came the same day the Florida Department of Health changed its testing guidance to “maximize the benefits” of COVID testing. The new guidance says that those who are not at increased risk of severe illness from COVID, including those older than 65, with underlying health issues, or pregnant, should “consider” getting tested after they get symptoms and only seek medical treatment if necessary.

For those who have been exposed to COVID but have no symptoms, the guidance says, “testing is unlikely to have any clinical benefits.”

“If you get symptoms, you should avoid contact with others,” a press release on the guidance says. “A positive COVID-19 test result will not change this recommendation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
orlandoweekly.com

Ron DeSantis looking ill at press conference fuels speculation that Florida Gov. has COVID-19

A video making the rounds on Twitter is fueling speculation that governor Ron DeSantis contracted COVID-19. The executive who is in competition for "doing the least to combat the virus" was seen struggling to breathe during a recent press conference. The video came after the governor disappeared for 10 days over the holidays while the state of Florida was suffering from an unprecedented coronavirus outbreak.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kevin Guthrie
Florida Phoenix

Superspreader? Following DeSantis’ lead, FL Legislature to convene without COVID restrictions

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When Florida lawmakers and thousands of state employees, lobbyists and visitors convene next week for a two-month legislative session, more than bills, budgets and gossip will be passed. COVID-19 and its newest, highly transmissible omicron variant may prove to be a key influencer in the state Capitol complex, which will be open to all with […] The post Superspreader? Following DeSantis’ lead, FL Legislature to convene without COVID restrictions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Fried Responds to DeSantis's Confirmation That COVID Test Kits Expired

During Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's recent press conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, The Floridian publisher, Javier Manjarres, asked the governor about the accusation made against him by Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried (D-FL), who accused him of letting COVID-19 test kits expire. Manjarres asked, "Governor, about a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid#State Of Florida#Weather#Cbs#Democrat#The Department Of Health#Omicron#Floridians#Healthyfla#Fried#Wtsp
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA COVID SITUATION WORSENS: Now 9,416 Hospitalized

At Least 60 Florida Hospital Patients Died From COVID-19 On Friday. Palm Beach County Positivity Soars — Now 38.22 Percent. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida’s COVID-19 situation continues to worsen with 9,416 people now hospitalized for COVID care. On Friday, the United States […] The article FLORIDA COVID SITUATION WORSENS: Now 9,416 Hospitalized appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 69,914 new cases; hospitalizations up 70% in one week

Florida reported 69,914 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as hospitalizations climbed near 9,500, the highest level since Sept. 16, according to federal data. The increase in cases comes as a record 157,787 tests are being reported on average per day as of Dec. 31, the most recent data available for testing rates. The state’s average for daily cases has increased for 42 consecutive days, reaching ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wjct.org

COVID-19 tests expire unused; University of Florida sued over alleged academic freedom infringement; state legislative session awaits

The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 surged across the state this week, and thousands scrambled to get tested for the virus. Long lines at testing centers and sold-out drugstore shelves angered Florida residents trying to figure out if they were positive. At a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Florida Gov....
FLORIDA STATE
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy