ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental health professionals have advice for handling another pandemic winter

By Scott Simon
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

We're in the midst of another winter COVID surge, and it is hard on everyone in all ways. We asked a few mental health professionals this week for any advice they might have on beating the emotional challenges of this moment. HILLARY MCBRIDE: My name is Dr. Hillary McBride....

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 The Block

Tips for Maintaining your Mental Health During the Pandemic

It seems like the entire world is talking about the current climate of the pandemic. This can have negative impacts on our mental health. Although it may seem difficult to remain positive during these times, there are some ways that you can maintain your mental health. Limit the amount of time you spend watching the […]
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS DFW

Mental Health Experts Offer Advice On Beating The Post-Holiday Blues

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The holidays are almost over, and it’s not uncommon to experience the post-holiday blues. “The holidays are something that we tend to really look forward to,” said Dr. Kenleigh McMinn, a clinical psychologist with Baylor Scott & White. “When we come on the other side if it, it can feel like a letdown.” Dr. McMinn said it’s a feeling that affects both adults and kids, but there are some ways to keep your spirits up! “I think something that’s important is just making sure you’re continuing to have plans that you’re looking forward to,” Dr. McMinn said. It doesn’t have to be extravagant like a vacation, but it can be as simple as self-care. “Whether that’s taking some alone time on your commute home that you listen to a favorite podcast and favorite music, if that’s going and having a date night with a loved one on a regular basis.” Dr. McMinn also suggested exercise, cooking or engaging in hobbies you enjoy. The key, she said, is to make sure the activities are feasible to actually implement into your routine. Click here for more advice from Psychology Today.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
Person
Maya Angelou
KPBS

Pandemic's impact on mental health of parents

The U.S. Surgeon General issued a public health advisory earlier this month on children’s mental health and how COVID-19 pandemic-hardships have played a role in the emerging crisis. The advisory highlighted the increased rate of depression and anxiety being diagnosed in children. Experts say the changes the pandemic has...
KIDS
yale.edu

COVID-19 and PTSD: Assessing the Pandemic’s Toll on Mental Health

Illness, grief, job loss, social isolation, uncertainty, and other pandemic-driven stressors have contributed to an increase in psychological distress on an unusually wide scale. As researchers and clinicians continue to grapple with the psychological fallout from COVID-19, a growing body of literature has examined the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the general public.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Health Professionals#Covid
KFDM-TV

How the pandemic affects the mental health of some Southeast Texans

BEAUMONT — The surge in Covid cases is putting more stress on men, women and children across Southeast Texas. An expert says mental health problems have increased since the pandemic began two years ago and it's not getting easier with cases rising. Fox 4/KFDM's Ian Criss has the report.
TEXAS STATE
On Milwaukee

Where to find mental health resources this winter

As winter begins, many may struggle with mental health concerns. Seasonal affective disorder can increase feelings of anxiety and depression, and the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to increase the demand for mental health services. Here are some places and services to consider if you’re struggling this season:. Services from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumlocalnews.com

UB study addresses mental health pandemic disparities

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo’s School of Nursing is finding the advantage in remote services by providing mental health support to city residents who have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mellowing Mind Study is seeking adults primarily from low-income, African American neighborhoods to engage...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher uses art to boost students' mental health amid pandemic

CONCORD, N.C. — "Art is the highest form of hope," is a quote hanging in Sue Nieske's classroom. The words took on a new meaning when the pandemic hit. After months spent in virtual learning, Nieske wanted her students to roll up their sleeves and get messy. Their assignment was to create a panel focused on the theme of unity.
CONCORD, NC
defendernetwork.com

Omicron exacerbates pandemic mental health concerns

Earlier in the week, someone called the state’s COVID-19 mental health support line to talk through their family’s decision to cancel Christmas celebrations amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Rather than disappointment, the hotline director said, the caller felt relief: They’d lost several family members to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Herald

Prioritizing your family's mental health this winter

We're in the thick of winter. The holiday season is behind us, and daylight hours are short. We're being hit with another wave of COVID-19, leading many people to stay home and indoors as much as possible. All of these conditions together can take a major toll on the mental health of adults and children alike.
KIDS
NBC Washington

Health Care Workers Cope With Mental Toll of Pandemic

While the pandemic has put a strain on hospitals with doctors and nurses working around the clock to care for COVID-19 patients, health care workers say the new year brings new hope and an opportunity for change. Like a lot of people, doctors are starting 2022 by turning the page...
WEIGHT LOSS
cw39.com

Institute for Spirituality and Health talks about mental health during the winter

HOUSTON (KIAH) – During the winter months, mental health can really take a toll on some people which can cause anxiety and depression. As the holiday season ends and the middle of winter kicks in, some mental and emotional hardships can be a burden on some people. There’s a local organization that offers services that can help you cope with life issues.
HOUSTON, TX
Law.com

The New Professionalism Created by the Pandemic

Over the past almost two years, there has been an increased emphasis on civility and respect for others in the practice of law, and a call for practitioners to think of their litigation opponents as colleagues and people first. The lasting impact of the pandemic on the legal profession remains...
PUBLIC HEALTH
postnewsgroup.com

Pandemic Takes Heavy Toll on Children’s Mental Health

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on the health, finances, and mobility of people around the world, affecting almost everyone on the planet. Youth, in particular, have been experiencing an uptick in mental health cases, including depression, in a trend U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is calling an emerging crisis.
KIDS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy