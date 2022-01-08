ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She left the stage 3 years ago. Then 'Wicked' needed an understudy

By Scott Simon
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

Scott Simon talks with Carla Stickler, a former understudy for the Broadway smash "Wicked." She was called back to perform on short...

phillytrib.com

From understudy to center stage, 'Pretty Woman' actor claims his place

You may not know his name, but if you’ve ever seen him perform you’ll certainly never forget him. The multi-talented, award-winning, Wisconsin-born Kyle Taylor Parker has made himself unforgettable in such productions as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the revival of “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” the world premiere of “My Very Own British Invasion,” and so many more.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Scott Simon
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was Married Twice Before His Death—Here’s Where His Wife & Ex-Wife Are Now

He may be one of the best actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, but for Sidney Poitier‘s wife, Joanna Shimkus, he’ll always be remembered as the best husband and father to their two daughters. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Joan Copeland, Broadway Star and Soap Opera Actress, Dies at 99

Joan Copeland, who graced both the stage and screen for decades as a Broadway star and soap opera actress, died the morning of Jan. 4 in her New York City home, Copeland’s family confirmed to Variety. She was 99. Copeland’s career included performances on numerous daytime soap operas — including “Search for Tomorrow” (1967-72) “Love of Life” (1960-63), “The Edge of the Night” (1956) and “How to Survive a Marriage” (1974). As one of the first members of The Actors Studio, she made her Broadway debut in 1948 as Nadine in “Sundown Beach.” Her other Broadway credits include “Detective Story,” (1950) “Coco,”...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jeanine Ann Roose Dies: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Actress Was 84

Jeanine Ann Roose, best known for playing Little Violet Bick in the holiday classic film It’s a Wonderful Life, died Friday night at her Los Angeles home after battling an infection, TMZ reports. She was 84. Roose worked as a child actor in the 1940s and ’50s. Her role as Little Violet in the 1946 Christmas classic was her sole film credit. You can see a clip of her in a scene from the film below. Roose landed her first acting job at the age of eight on The Jack Benny Program. She also appeared on The Fitch Bandwagon and The Phil...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dick Carson, Emmy-Winning Director and Brother of Johnny Carson, Dies at 92

Dick Carson, the five-time Emmy-winning director who helmed installments of The Merv Griffin Show, Wheel of Fortune and, for his older brother, Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show, has died. He was 92. Carson died Dec. 19 at his home in Studio City after a brief illness, his family announced. Dick Carson moved from Los Angeles to New York to direct The Tonight Show soon after Johnny had informed him that he had been hired to succeed Jack Paar on the NBC late-night program in 1962. With Johnny unable to take over the show for months because he was under contract at ABC, Dick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ Star, Prolific TV Actress Was 80

Bridget Hanley, star of the late ’60s TV western Here Come The Brides, died Wednesday. The 80-year-old actress had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was living at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, according to the local paper in Edmunds, Washington, where she grew up. Hanley played the female lead, Candy Pruitt, on ABC’s Brides from 1968-1970. Her character was the love interest of Jeremy Bolt — teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman. Bolt’s brother on the show was played by David Soul, who would soon find fame on Starsky & Hutch. The show was loosely based...
CELEBRITIES
johnnyjet.com

I Once Sat Next to Sidney Poitier’s Wife on a Flight

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I’ve been very fortunate to have flown countless times and to learn from an early age that you can fly both comfortably and cheaply if you take the time to learn some of the tricks. That’s actually why I created my newsletter and website in the first place, in 1995.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Simon Cowell Tried to Save Il Divo Star Carlos Marin's Life Before COVID Death

Simon Cowell quietly tried to save the life of Il Divo singer Carlos Marin ... by offering him a private jet so he could get treatment for COVID. Simon's not the person who made this public ... it was Carlos' wife, Geraldine Larrosa, who told a Spanish outlet, "Simon personally phoned the hospital and offered to help with anything."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

