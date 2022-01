Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. showers. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest...

ALBANY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO