Opinion: Newborn blessings for a new year

New York City has a new mayor, and he has already waded into an old controversy - solitary confinement at the city's notorious Rikers Island jails. Before taking office New Year's Day, Eric Adams, the city's second African American mayor but the first to have previously served as an active duty police officer, promised to restore the use of solitary confinement, arguing that the punishment, which isolates inmates up to 20 hours a day, is necessary to rein in violence at the jail. The move reverses a pledge by former Mayor Bill de Blasio to end the practice that the United Nations and health experts have called a form of torture. City lawmakers sent a sharply worded letter to Adams, demanding that he uphold the former mayor's commitment, saying, quote, "New York City will never torture our way to safety," unquote.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO