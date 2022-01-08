Venezuelans are cooking over wood fires because of a shortage of propane

At least 15 people were injured Saturday when a cliff fractured in Sul Minas, Brazil, sending rocks crashing onto three speedboats below. The horrifying moment in the Capitólio Canyons was captured on video as boats attempt to speed away but were engulfed beneath the falling debris and surging water. According to local outlet O Tempo, the fire department reported the injuries and said rescuers had yet to confirm any fatalities. The destination is a popular tourist attraction, as the Rio Grande river snakes through the canyons, offering boaters scenic views of the towering cliffs.

