Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury blocks away the puck in the second period of a game against the Coyotes on Nov. 12, 2021, at the United Center. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night.

“He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping.

Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else from him — and looking forward to it, actually.”

Playful, competitive banter. Fleury’s ready for it.

As for everything else that goes into playing against friends who are now foes on the ice, he’s not so sure.

“I don’t know. Just feels weird so far,” Fleury said after practice Friday at T-Mobile Arena. “Got in late last night, the staff at the hotel was nice and welcoming, and it’s weird to come and be in this locker room, be on the other side. But I think it’ll be different (Saturday). May be emotional.”

Fleury, 37, spent four seasons with the Golden Knights, who traded him to the Hawks in July for forward prospect Mikael Hakkarainen in a move that shocked the hockey world — especially considering Fleury was fresh off being named the Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goaltender.

The veteran goalie had wanted to finish his career with the Golden Knights, who reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final with Fleury in net, though they lost to the Washington Capitals. After the trade, Fleury contemplated retirement, but he took on the Hawks as a fresh start.

“I think it’s behind me, you know?” Fleury said. “It’s months ago, right, and I’ll always be grateful for my time here with this organization. But I’m fortunate that the Blackhawks wanted me to play for them and continue doing what I love: play hockey.”

Leaving Vegas was hard, but his start with the Hawks was harder.

He allowed 18 goals and had a .839 save percentage over his first four starts, including a jarring four-goal first period in his Oct. 16 return to Pittsburgh, where he was a member of three Stanley Cup winners.

“I remember my first time back in Pittsburgh was harder than that,” he said.

In the rematch Nov. 9, Fleury yielded just two goals to the Penguins and earned the victory. It was the start of a four-game winning streak for Fleury, and by the time COVID-19 halted league play in mid-December, Fleury had built his save percentage back up to .913.

Then he went into the COVID-19 protocols Dec. 27.

“It wasn’t bad, only had a runny nose and stuff,” he said.

Fleury was removed from the list Sunday and has made two starts since then: Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche and Thursday at the Arizona Coyotes, both losses.

“Coming back and skating was harder on the lungs, tougher to breathe and stuff, but it’s getting better every day,” he said.

He said he’s getting his legs back too.

Hawks coach Derek King said Fleury has looked better: “We’ve just got to manage him. make sure he’s not exhausted.”

King joked about holding Fleury out against the Knights.

“I think he would get mad and come chase me,” King said.

King expects Fleury and the Hawks to be juiced for this matchup, just like they were when he played his hometown Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 9, one Fleury’s two shutouts this season.

“They need to be ready,” King said. “(Vegas) is a good hockey team, but there’s also a reason to be ready to play, and that’s for him.”

Fleury, meanwhile, is trying to treat the game like any other one.

“I think in a way, you want to keep it business and stay serious and just worry about winning the game,” he said.

“On the other hand, I had such a great time here, had many good memories. It might be hard to just stay ice cold.”