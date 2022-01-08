ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Maine trucking company sold to Canadian firm

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Bangor-based trucking company Hartt Transportation has been sold to a Canadian firm, ending 73 years of local ownership.

Bison Transport President Rob Penner said the acquisition will transform the company into a top tier U.S. domestic fleet while strengthening the company’s cross-border capabilities.

Hartt’s fleet includes more than 360 tractors and 2,100 trailers. The deal closed on Dec. 31. Terms were not released.

Bison Transport, founded in 1969 and purchased by James Richardson and Sons in 2019, employs more than 3,700 drivers and staff, who operate throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Comments / 0

Related
The Star Press

Local commercial construction company sold

MUNCIE — S.A. Boyce Corp., founded and owned by Scot Adam Boyce since 1974, was sold last month to Joshua and Carmen Jernigan. The commercial construction company has focused on historic rehabilitation, including windows, masonry and tuckpointing as well as general construction, according to a release. Prior to buying...
MUNCIE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Trucking Company Announces Layoffs

Muncie-based Nash and Sons Trucking Inc. has notified the state it is temporarily laying off 75 workers. The trucking company says the layoffs will take place at its four Indiana locations. Nash and Sons says the action is in response to lack of work due to changing weather. The company...
MUNCIE, IN
BBC

Londonderry-based online training company buys US firm

A Londonderry-based online training company has bought a business in New York. Learning Pool has paid an undisclosed sum for True Office Learning, a firm in the United States which specialises in compliance training. True Office was at one time owned by the New York Stock Exchange. Learning Pool's chief...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Business
City
Bangor, ME
City
Mexico, ME
Local
Maine Business
wraltechwire.com

Triangle clinical research firm CATO SMS is merging with UK company

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – CATO SMS, a Triangle-based clinical research organization, is getting larger, merging with U.K.-based Pharm-Olam in a deal announced early Wednesday. Mark Goldberg, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, CATO SMS, will lead the combined venture. “CATO SMS and Pharm-Olam are creating an organization that will...
BUSINESS
Chicago Business Journal

Health kiosk company Higi acquired by digital health firm

Chicago health care technology firm Higi, maker of kiosks that can measure your blood pressure and other health data, has been acquired by a U.K. digital health care firm. British health-tech firm Babylon said Wednesday that it has acquired Higi for an undisclosed amount. Babylon led Higi's $30 million Series B round in 2020. Babylon went public last June in a $4.2 billion SPAC deal led by former Groupon CEO Rich Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
WPFO

Maine-based music retailer Bull Moose sold to employees

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — The longtime Maine-based music retailer Bull Moose is being sold to its 140 employees. The founder, Brett Wickard, said in a news release that he will stay on as interim CEO and chair of the board during the transition. During a companywide meeting, Wickard laid...
BRUNSWICK, ME
bizjournals

DFW tech company sells for up to $115 million to public Atlanta firm

A local company has landed a deal that could mean more than $100 million. Bedford's Payix — which provides a technology platform around payments — was acquired by Atlanta’s Repay Holdings Corp., according to a statement released Monday. The deal could be worth up to $115 million....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Company#Canadian#Ap#Hartt Transportation#Bison Transport
Worcester Business Journal

Natick firm secures $25M for Maine wind project

Natick renewable energy company SWEB Development has received a $25-million loan from Needham Bank to complete a wind energy project in Maine, according to an announcement by the bank. The wind energy project is located in Clifton, Maine and consists of five wind turbines which will produce 20 megawatts of...
MAINE STATE
dbusiness.com

Portfolio Company of Birmingham’s Strength Capital Acquires Missouri Firm

R/W Specialties, a portfolio company of Strength Capital Partners in Birmingham, has completed the acquisition of the assets and merging of operations of America Building Products, based in Jefferson City, Mo. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. America Building Products is a distributor of interior and exterior doors, windows,...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
94.3 WCYY

Sebago Brewing Company Closing Their Portland, Maine Location

Sebago Brewing Company announced on Thursday that they are closing their Portland brewpub on Fore Street at the end of January. The Fore Street location was opened in 2017 after the construction of the Hampton Inn Hotel, in which the brewpub is located, was completed. It's one of four brewpubs Sebago Brewing opened over the years since the company began in 1998.
PORTLAND, ME
DELCO.Today

Radnor Firm NewSpring Leads Funding Round for Music Distribution Company

Radnor private equity firm NewSpring Growth is leading the way to help fund a Tampa, Florida music distribution firm, writes Lauren Coffey for the Tampa Bay Business Journal as reprinted in the Philadelphia Business Journal. Symphonic Distribution provides distribution services for musicians to companies like Apple Music and Spotify. NewSpring...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
The Associated Press

Gas prices fall again in NH and VT, rise slightly in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gas prices are a mixed bag in northern New England, where prices fell over the last week in Vermont and New Hampshire but rose slightly in Maine. The average price in Maine rose a little less than a penny to $3.40 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, which survey’s stations. Prices in the state remain nearly 3 cents lower than a month ago, GasBuddy said Monday.
MAINE STATE
bizjournals

D.C. ed-tech company EverFi sold for $750 million

D.C. ed-tech company EverFi Inc. has been sold for $750 million, less than six months after dispatching its higher-education business for $100 million. Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB), a Charleston, South Carolina, cloud software company, announced Monday it bought EverFi in a cash-and-stock deal “subject to certain customary adjustments.” EverFi is expected to add an estimated $120 million in 2022 revenue to Blackbaud’s balance sheet.
CHARLESTON, SC
Motley Fool

A Drug Marketing Company Just Sold for $1.1 Billion At Auction

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. It costs $1 billion on average to develop a new drug in the pharmaceutical industry, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
I-95 FM

Maine’s Popular Bull Moose Has Been Sold … To Its Employees

For more than 30 years, Bull Moose is Maine's store for music and more. For real. Have you ever met anyone who doesn't know who hasn't been to Bull Moose? Back in the days before streaming and all that, I easily went to Bull Moose at least once a week. Often times more than that. I need to thin out the herd someday, because my CD collection from that era is immense, and I never want to move it again, hahaha.
MAINE STATE
vermontbiz.com

Snowflake sold to NYC hotel firm

Vermont Business Magazine MCR Development from New York City — the country’s 4th-largest hotel owner-operator — announced Thursday that it has acquired the 117-room Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa(link is external) in Stowe, Vermont. Financial terms were not disclosed. The resort was founded, owned and operated by the Baraw family since 1948.
STOWE, VT
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

716K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy