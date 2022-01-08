ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Arsenal Ramp Up Dusan Vlahovic Interest For January Transfer

By Chris Stonadge
 2 days ago
Mikel Arteta is set to invest in Arsenal's attacking unit in January, with their interest in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic reaching new heights according to reports.

The Serbian scored 21 Serie A goals last campaign and has backed it up with 16 goals in just 19 matches so far in this season.

According to CBS Sports, Arsenal want to bring the forward in but face stiff competition from Europe's elite clubs.

Fiorentina believe they can get great value for a player who is overachieving his expected goals (xG), leaving the door open for a deal this month.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak and Lille's Jonathan David are also on Arteta's striker shortlist.

The signing of Vlahovic would trump them all though, with few more sought after in world football factoring in contract situation.

Author Verdict

Vlahovic is an interesting prospect. His xG is an issue which may need addressing, but could also be down to the team he plays in.

Fiorentina have also just bought Krzysztof Piątek from Hertha Berlin, so could be preparing for life without Vlahovic in years to come.

However, Arsenal would likely be far down on Vlahovic's list, and he could have the pick of many others' who play at a higher level.

