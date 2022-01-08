Meet the 2021 Limestone All-County football team

Colin Patterson is a member of the 2021 All-County football team for honorable mention quarterback and punter. Courtesy photo/Dean Baucom

The 2021 Limestone All-County football team embodies the effort put on by each of the six county schools’ players.

While multiple teams had success as a group in 2021, this list looks at the success of each young man who put their hearts into this recent season.

The All-County team was voted on by county coaches from the six members of Limestone County Schools, who nominated players to be considered for the team before the voting process began. There is a first team and honorable mention team.

First Team All-County

Quarterback

• Jayden Gilbert, Clements

Running Back

• Thomas Colston, Ardmore

• Fortune Wheeler, East Limestone

Wide Receiver

• Dylan Patrick, Clements

• Barrett Brown, East Limestone

• Skylar Townsend, Tanner

O-Line

• Cole Tipton, Ardmore

• Kaden Newton, East Limestone

• Bryse Blade, Elkmont

• D’Andre Chandler, Tanner

• Levi Tarpley, West Limestone

D-Line

• Tyler Thompson, Ardmore

• Joshua Cunningham, East Limestone

• Jakeem Fletcher, Tanner

• Dakota Hilliard, West Limestone

Linebacker

• Bryce Moore, Ardmore

• Brady Moore, Clements

• Brett Beckworth, West Limestone

Defensive Backs

• Jacob Sanchez, Ardmore

• Jayden Gilbert, Clements

• Brenton Abernathy, East Limestone

• Rowe Allen, Elkmont

Special Teams

• Jeff Rodriguez, Ardmore, Kicker

• Drew Daly, Ardmore, Punter

• Brody Dunn, Ardmore, Athlete

Honorable Mention All-County

Quarterback

• Colin Patterson, West Limestone

Running Back

• Brady Moore, Clements

• Alex Mason, East Limestone

• Trey Crutcher, Tanner

• Dakota Wilson, West Limestone

• Alex Guster, Tanner

Wide Receiver

• Ryan Boyd, Elkmont

• Brooks Poff, West Limestone

O-line

• Shaun Martin, Ardmore

• Andrew Holman, East Limestone

• Jamari Moore, Tanner

• Jakeem Fletcher, Tanner

• Josh Turner, West Limestone

D-Line

• Jacob Peoples, Clements

• Darrell Howard, Tanner

Linebacker

• Brody Dunn, Ardmore

• Chase Haggermaker, Elkmont

• Trey Crutcher, Tanner

• Lawson Johnson, Tanner

• K.C. Hale, Tanner

• Easton Smith, West Limestone

Defensive Backs

• Dylan Patrick, Clements

• Roman Schrimsher, East Limestone

• Ryan Boyd, Elkmont

• Alex Guster, Tanner

• Landon Navas, West Limestone

Special Teams

• Emanuel Gonzalez, Tanner, Kicker

• Maiko Bartmann, West Limestone, Kicker

• Barrett Brown, East Limestone, Punter

• Colin Patterson, West Limestone, Punter

• Ian Ezell, Clements, Athlete

• Ryan Boyd, Elkmont, Athlete

• Elinneaus Jackson, Tanner, Athlete

Congratulations to each individual for being recognized for their performance on the field in 2021.

Still to come is the 2021 All-Metro football team, featuring Athens High School and James Clemens, in addition to the six county schools, coming next week. This team is put together by The News Courier.