Meet the 2021 Limestone All-County football team
The 2021 Limestone All-County football team embodies the effort put on by each of the six county schools’ players.
While multiple teams had success as a group in 2021, this list looks at the success of each young man who put their hearts into this recent season.
The All-County team was voted on by county coaches from the six members of Limestone County Schools, who nominated players to be considered for the team before the voting process began. There is a first team and honorable mention team.
First Team All-County
Quarterback
• Jayden Gilbert, Clements
Running Back
• Thomas Colston, Ardmore
• Fortune Wheeler, East Limestone
Wide Receiver
• Dylan Patrick, Clements
• Barrett Brown, East Limestone
• Skylar Townsend, Tanner
O-Line
• Cole Tipton, Ardmore
• Kaden Newton, East Limestone
• Bryse Blade, Elkmont
• D’Andre Chandler, Tanner
• Levi Tarpley, West Limestone
D-Line
• Tyler Thompson, Ardmore
• Joshua Cunningham, East Limestone
• Jakeem Fletcher, Tanner
• Dakota Hilliard, West Limestone
Linebacker
• Bryce Moore, Ardmore
• Brady Moore, Clements
• Brett Beckworth, West Limestone
Defensive Backs
• Jacob Sanchez, Ardmore
• Jayden Gilbert, Clements
• Brenton Abernathy, East Limestone
• Rowe Allen, Elkmont
Special Teams
• Jeff Rodriguez, Ardmore, Kicker
• Drew Daly, Ardmore, Punter
• Brody Dunn, Ardmore, Athlete
Honorable Mention All-County
Quarterback
• Colin Patterson, West Limestone
Running Back
• Brady Moore, Clements
• Alex Mason, East Limestone
• Trey Crutcher, Tanner
• Dakota Wilson, West Limestone
• Alex Guster, Tanner
Wide Receiver
• Ryan Boyd, Elkmont
• Brooks Poff, West Limestone
O-line
• Shaun Martin, Ardmore
• Andrew Holman, East Limestone
• Jamari Moore, Tanner
• Jakeem Fletcher, Tanner
• Josh Turner, West Limestone
D-Line
• Jacob Peoples, Clements
• Darrell Howard, Tanner
Linebacker
• Brody Dunn, Ardmore
• Chase Haggermaker, Elkmont
• Trey Crutcher, Tanner
• Lawson Johnson, Tanner
• K.C. Hale, Tanner
• Easton Smith, West Limestone
Defensive Backs
• Dylan Patrick, Clements
• Roman Schrimsher, East Limestone
• Ryan Boyd, Elkmont
• Alex Guster, Tanner
• Landon Navas, West Limestone
Special Teams
• Emanuel Gonzalez, Tanner, Kicker
• Maiko Bartmann, West Limestone, Kicker
• Barrett Brown, East Limestone, Punter
• Colin Patterson, West Limestone, Punter
• Ian Ezell, Clements, Athlete
• Ryan Boyd, Elkmont, Athlete
• Elinneaus Jackson, Tanner, Athlete
Congratulations to each individual for being recognized for their performance on the field in 2021.
Still to come is the 2021 All-Metro football team, featuring Athens High School and James Clemens, in addition to the six county schools, coming next week. This team is put together by The News Courier.
