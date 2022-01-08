ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Top 15 Finalists Announced In 102.3 Local 303 Listener Poll

By Logan Sasser
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 was a strange year for music, to say the least. Following 2020 — a year almost entirely void of live shows and consequently, a lack of new releases from artists who couldn’t show off their new material on tour — the expectations for 2021 were difficult to pin down....

