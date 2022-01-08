ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Gettleman fully expected to retire from New York Giants

After four consecutive losing seasons with the New York Giants , general manager Dave Gettleman is expected to retire at some point following the conclusion of Sunday’s final regular-season game for the organization. While Gettleman experienced success with the Carolina Panthers behind Ron Rivera and Cam Newton , he couldn’t find remotely the same experience in East Rutherford.

Gettleman made it to a Super Bowl in 2015 with the Panthers, but had just one more playoff season, losing in the Wild Card Round in 2017, before being fired after five seasons as GM. He then landed a job in the same role with the Giants the very next season.

In his time with the G-Men, Gettleman’s teams never achieved more than six wins. For Giants fans, his tenure was seen as an absolute failure. Not to mention pushing out Eli Manning, which is drastically different than how the Pittsburgh Steelers have respected Ben Roethlisberger in his final season before retirement.

Dave Gettleman’s drafts have come back to bite him

Some of the bigger draft decisions under Gettleman’s watch were selecting Saquon Barkley second overall in 2018 and then Daniel Jones the next season at No. 6. So far, it hasn’t translated to a winning football team.

He also loaded up the payroll, giving them just over $2 million in cap space heading into the 2022 football year. Keep in mind, the Giants had a whopping total of zero Pro Bowl players this season. It marks the second time in three seasons the team has not had any players elected to the honors team.

If you don’t have top talent on the roster, you’re not winning ballgames, and you’re not showing growth? It’s a perfect recipe to lose your job as an NFL decision-maker.

While Gettleman walking out the door is a strong step in the right direction, many Giants fans want to ask, is Joe Jude next? We’ll have to find out in the next few weeks. It could be that the next general manager of the team makes that decision. If they have ties to the Patriots, his chances of sticking around seemingly improve, as hard as that is to hear for many fans of the Big Blue.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
