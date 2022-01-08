ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ski Resorts and Climate Change

By Olivia Box
JSTOR Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkiing is more than a well-loved winter hobby—it is also a driving component of many small economies in colder regions. But climate change is making it increasingly harder for ski resorts to function at their best. Without reliable snow, ski resorts and the economies they support will suffer. If a resort...

daily.jstor.org

The Independent

One killed and five trapped in ski-resort avalanche

A 60 year-old-man was killed and five others trapped when an avalanche hit the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain ski resort, in Washington State.The avalanche hit on Saturday, at around 10.50am, with the people who were caught up in the snow slide skiing in a backcountry area, which had not yet opened for the ski season, the Crystal Mountain resort said in a statement.“Five members of the party were successfully recovered while one member was found unconscious. Resuscitation efforts began at approximately 11:05am, and at 11:15am, after no response, they suspended CPR efforts and waited for Ski Patrol to...
ACCIDENTS
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Ski Resort Ranked Best in America

Being an avid skier myself, one of my life's bucket list items was to hit the slopes and experience some of that world-famous Colorado powder myself. With last year being our first full winter in the Centennial State and with the COVID stuff still hanging over our heads, I didn't make it out last year. But now, there is a little more incentive to check out one spot in particular that's been recently ranked as the top ski resort in the United States: Winter Park, Colo.
TRAVEL
NBCMontana

Several western Montana ski resorts see more than one foot of snow

MISSOULA, Mont. — The winter storm sweeping across Western Montana this week has boosted snowfall totals at many resorts and ski areas in Western Montana. Whitefish Mountain Resort reports at least 11 new inches of snow in the last week, and expects up to 23 inches by Saturday. The...
MISSOULA, MT
NBC Bay Area

California Snowstorm: Which Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Are Closed?

Following a heavy weekend storm across California that caused whiteout conditions and closed several roads, ski resorts across the state decided to temporarily shut operations. Avalanche danger and gusty winds are some of the reasons why popular resorts in the region closed to the public. Check the details below:. Heavenly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eyewitness News

1 dead and 5 rescued after an avalanche near a Seattle-area ski resort

One person died and five others were rescued after an avalanche near a Seattle-area ski resort. A witness reported that six skiers were swept up by the avalanche in the Silver Basin area in the Crystal Mountain backcountry Saturday morning, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said. All six were wearing...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
travelawaits.com

7 Luxury Ski Resorts To Experience Around The World

I came to skiing in a funny way and at an age where others are already old hands. My then boyfriend invited me to a winter trip and he was one of those “old hands” at skiing, whereas I never had even gone on a sleigh ride. Pride prevailed and I decided to give it a try. Ten days and daily lessons with a private instructor later and I was hooked.
TRAVEL
yourdailyglobe.com

Area ski hills open for season

All area ski resorts are officially up and running. Blackjack Mountain Resort was the first to open for the season on Dec. 3, Indianhead opened the following weekend on Dec. 10, Whitecap opened on Dec. 22 and Big Powderhorn Mountain opened on Dec. 23. All resorts are reporting that they...
TRAVEL
Freeskier Magazine

FREESKIER On Location: Jackson Hole

FREESKIER heads to Wyoming’s most iconic resort to get the scoop on the upcoming season in the Tetons. It’s been a slow start for many resorts across the United States, with snowfall totals coming in low during early December. But just as we closed in on the holidays, things started to look up and we headed to Jackson Hole to get the inside scoop on what to expect this season in the Tetons. Upon our arrival, Ullr blanketed the resort with a fresh coat of white and we called up local shredders Caite Zeliff, Griffin Post and Jeff Ledger to show us around. While there were still early-season conditions, the new snowfall provided us fresh turns and laid the perfect base for the incoming storm system, which is forecasted to drop more than 50 inches of snow on Rendezvous Mountain over the Christmas holiday. With plenty of snow on the way this year, anytime is a good time to visit Wyoming’s most iconic resort.
RETAIL
spectrumnews1.com

Warm temperatures cause issues for ski resort

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Skiing is just one activity people look forward to in the winter but the unusually warm weather is making it hard for people to hit the slopes. "On a Saturday, we can have a couple thousand people just throughout the day, you know, in and out," said Nate Wolleson.
MANSFIELD, OH
outsidemagazine

Ski Resorts with Lift Tickets for Under $50

If you’ve gone up to a lift-ticket window at a major ski resort in the U.S. over the past few years, you’ve probably noticed that prices aren’t what they used to be. According to the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA), the average weekend regular-season walk-up ticket price across the country is now $142.
TRAVEL
NBC4 Columbus

Ski resorts face weather challenges

ZANESFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – Winter is officially here, but ski resorts like Mad River Mountain have been forced by the weather to keep their doors closed. https://nbc4i.co/3z3jIBa.
ZANESFIELD, OH
94.3 WCYY

Experience The Magical Light Display At This Newry Ski Resort

Recently, Christmas lights displays have become one of the favorite Holiday attractions of thousands of Mainers. First, there was Gardens Aglow at the Coastal Maine Botanical Garden. The event started over a decade ago as a walk through event. In recent years, due to the pandemic, it became a drive through event.
NEWRY, ME
KGET

Alta Sierra Ski Resort to reopen Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort will reopen Wednesday with lifts and the tube park starting at 9 a.m., according to the resort’s Facebook page. Four-wheel drive or chains are required on all vehicles, the post said. The ski resort closes at 4 p.m. Alta Sierra said in the post to take either […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Metro News

Winter weather helps W.Va. ski resorts rebound

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The weekend weather wasn’t the best for the West Virginia ski industry. The temperatures topped out in the 60’s and rain was intense. The conditions made it difficult to get anything going at the state’s ski areas. “You can’t hide the fact we...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Guardian

Slopes of hope: how Scotland’s ski resorts are speeding back to business – a photo essay

Arriving alone in early-morning darkness at Glenshee ski centre in Aberdeenshire, I am greeted by friendly voices in the tiny ticket queue and eagerly join the small posse. The forecast is good and the centre has brought forward limited opening of the facility in response to a fresh dream topping of snow suddenly coating the glen down as far as the car park. We plan to make the most of it.
LIFESTYLE

