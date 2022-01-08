Ski Resorts and Climate Change

FREESKIER heads to Wyoming’s most iconic resort to get the scoop on the upcoming season in the Tetons. It’s been a slow start for many resorts across the United States, with snowfall totals coming in low during early December. But just as we closed in on the holidays, things started to look up and we headed to Jackson Hole to get the inside scoop on what to expect this season in the Tetons. Upon our arrival, Ullr blanketed the resort with a fresh coat of white and we called up local shredders Caite Zeliff, Griffin Post and Jeff Ledger to show us around. While there were still early-season conditions, the new snowfall provided us fresh turns and laid the perfect base for the incoming storm system, which is forecasted to drop more than 50 inches of snow on Rendezvous Mountain over the Christmas holiday. With plenty of snow on the way this year, anytime is a good time to visit Wyoming’s most iconic resort.

RETAIL ・ 17 DAYS AGO